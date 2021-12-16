Without Huerta, Palmeiras continues to look for a left-handed defender in the market

Palmeiras began planning for 2022 in an intense way in the market, but the negotiation with Valber Huerta did not materialize. Now, Verdão is looking for a left-handed defender to reinforce its squad.

Initially, the Palestinian club does not completely rule out the possibility of hiring Huerta. However, Alviverde will not continue the business along the lines established in the negotiations with Universidad Católica.

The onslaught by Huerta came as a result of an assessment carried out by Abel Ferreira. In the coach’s view, the club needs an extra left-handed defender in the group, as Renan is the only defender with that profile in the squad. Until the end of last season, the team had Alan Empereur as an option.

Left-handed defenders are valued in the market, especially when they have quality in the ball. After all, alternatives with these characteristics are scarce. Huerta had called Abel’s attention in the two matches between Católica and Verdão, for the round of 16 of this year’s Copa Libertadores.

So far, Palmeiras has signed two signings for 2022. Midfielder Eduard Atuesta, 24, was bought from Los Angeles FC, in the United States, and signed until the end of 2026. Goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, from 33 years old, who was at Internacional and signed a contract valid for one season.