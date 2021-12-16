Woman is compensated in US$ 2.9 million after having her house invaded by the police by mistake and being arrested naked, in the USA

CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement to indemnify a woman who had her home raided by police, by mistake, and was surprised naked by agents. Anjanette Young will receive US$ 2.9 million (amount equivalent to R$ 16.4 million).

Police officers broke into Anjanette’s home by mistake in February 2019. Agents entered the property to search and detained the victim. She was in handcuffs the entire time. The police later admitted that they had entered the wrong house.

The police action took place to comply with a court order obtained after receiving anonymous information. The agents looked for an armed criminal who would be at the scene. The suspect’s address, however, was in a building across the street.

The approach took place when Anjanette, who is a nurse, had just returned from work. She was handcuffed and a police officer partially covered her body, but still a part was exposed. About a minute later another agent brought out a blanket. Police officers took the woman to the bathroom to dress after 12 minutes of the victim’s detention.

The entire action was filmed by cameras attached to police uniforms. The videos show Anjanette upset by the situation as she tries to tell the police they are in the wrong house.

In December of last year, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot released the images and initiated a change in protocols for carrying out search and seizure warrants. The compensation was approved by the county finance committee and was supported by Lightfoot.