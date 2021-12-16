Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now offers Crunchyroll Premium for game and anime lovers

Free Coupon that gives access to Mega Fan will be available until February 8th, 2022!

Everyone has that friend or acquaintance who fits into the gamer and anime lover tribes, also called otaku. And Xbox recognized this mix on the Game Pass. Xbox today announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will now have access to Crunchyroll Premium at no extra cost.

Crunchyroll is one of the most popular platforms for those who like to watch anime. The company works with distribution, publishing, licensing, as well as the transmission of oriental media content such as animes, mangas, dramas, songs, etc.

Ultimate Game Pass members who do not yet have a Crunchyroll subscription will be eligible to redeem a free coupon that gives access to the Premium service: Mega Fan for 75 days. With Mega Fan, Ultimate Game Pass members will be able to enjoy over a thousand animes no ads, with access to new episodes just an hour after their release in Japan.



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate players who are new to Crunchyroll Premium will be eligible to redeem the coupon through the Advantages gallery present on your Xbox consoles, Xbox app on Windows PC, or Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.

Once this Advantage is redeemed, members will be redirected to the Crunchyroll website to activate the subscription. But be aware that this coupon will be available until February 8, 2022!

The Crunchyroll Mega Fan package normally costs BRL 32.00 per month and offers unlimited access to the Crunchyroll collection, new episodes right after airing in Japan, as mentioned, permission to view on up to 4 screens and Offline Viewing.

