Xuxa confesses that she ‘wished evil’ to Luciano Szafir when Sasha was born: ‘Today I ask for forgiveness’

All sincere! Xuxa Meneghel was the first guest on Angélica’s new show for HBO Max, the “Astral Journey”. The Queen of the Short Ones represented the sign of Aries, and talked about how her birth chart is related to her attitudes and moments in her life. Despite the episode only premiering on September 21, Splash, from UOL, advanced some passages of the attraction.

“I love astrology and I always say that I am 100% Aryan. If I had the possibility to say 150%, I would say“, joked Xuxa. According to the blonde, her sign guarantees her an expansive, competitive and, at times, even selfish way. This last feature, however, lost ground when Xuxa had her daughter Sasha, who she had always wanted.

The communicator recalled that she was fighting with Luciano Szafir, father of her daughter, when she was born. “I was separated from Lu (Luciano Szafir) when Sasha was born. There, for me, he was a threat. I wished him badly. One thing I never wished for anyone“, confessed Meneghel. “I wanted to say: ‘God, find him a job in Japan, in China, far away’. Look how crazy. Today I apologize for everything. maybe it was the hormones“, continued the presenter.

During the chat, Xuxa also said that she suffers from harassment situations that she experienced in her journey on television. “In the 80s, it was normal for us to live this and accept it. People talked and I repeated: ‘Oh, man is like that’. I worked at a time when directors, and television itself, talked a lot about screaming. I have suffered this type of abuse my entire life and still suffer today. don’t come out of me“, he pointed out.

The blonde told Angelica that people used to confuse “the woman who sells the body with the woman who sells the image“. “They offered money for me to go out to dinner, have sex, or travel. Nothing against it, but it wasn’t my profession. I heard men saying: ‘Every woman has a price, what’s yours?’ I got up and left crying“, remembered.

Nowadays, Xuxa is known for speaking her mind, but things weren’t always like that. “They wouldn’t let me talk about some subjects, like politics. Before entering a place, they were already saying: ‘You can ask this, it would be good for you to answer that. Never talk about it’. It was already completely locked“she recalled.

The program also addressed the famous “urban legend” that the children’s record of Rainha dos Baixinhos, played backwards, would carry “satanic messages”. Xuxa joked and said she was curious to see what people were talking about so much. “I don’t sing well on the right side anymore. Can you imagine the opposite? don’t listen it’s not cool“he stated.

Despite her huge success as a singer, the communicator confessed to not being a big fan of her performance in this part. “I hate my voice, but what can I do? I’m not a singer, I’m a salesperson“, shot. The new attraction, led by Angelica, will have 12 episodes. The presenter will also have the company of the influencer Vitor diCastro and the astrologer Paula Pires. In addition to Xuxa, Thaynara OG will participate in the first episode. In the next ones, the blonde will receive personalities such as singer Preta Gil and actor Ricardo Tozzi, representatives of the lion sign, and Luiz Fernando Guimarães and Eliana, Sagittarius, among others.