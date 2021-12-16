Youth starts recasting the cast with departures, renewals and reinforcement mapping | youth

To think about a more relaxed campaign in next year’s Brasileirão, the direction is studying what attitudes to take in the formation of the squad to be managed by coach Jair Ventura. On Tuesday night, President Walter Dal Zotto Jr. was officially acclaimed for the role after serving for two years on an interim basis.

Before starting the hiring, forces are focused on trying to renew the contract for highlights in 2021. This is the case of defensive midfielders Dawhan and Jadson and right-back Michel Macedo.

– First, we’ll look inside. What we managed to keep and what the market will not take from us. But the idea is to hold back some important athletes. Hence, we will have a path to follow – assures the executive Marcelo Barbarotti.

1 of 2 Youth cast should change photography a lot for 2022 — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude Youth cast should change photography a lot for 2022 — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude

The confirmation of the permanence of Juventude in Serie A came only after the last round. Even so, the market analysis department had already referred to management a number of observed players aiming for the squad for 2022.

– I drew up a skeleton by position and gave it to all the people who play football to give their opinion. Without sitting in the office, we already know who ends the contract, who doesn’t, a salary range and who the representatives are. So, we already have a more favorable path than in the previous edition – highlights Barbarotti.

The athlete prospecting sector is headed by Mariel Mees and its main attribution is to assist directors and technical committee in mapping and analyzing possible reinforcements.

Youth plans improvements at Alfredo Jaconi stadium

As the season went by, the department’s structure gained even more notoriety with the creation of a space inside the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in addition to the hiring of one more professional.

– It helped a lot with the tram going. But, mainly, for 2022. For example, we have a meeting in which part of it will be in this room, where we have the South American market mapped with a look towards Series A and another towards Series B. both, but within our line of reasoning – emphasizes Barbarotti.