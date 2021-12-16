Zema goes to the STF to annul the Assembly’s decision that froze IPVA – Politics

Zema (photo) called the Supreme Court questioning the rite that made the IPVA vote possible (photo: Gil Leonardi / MG Press)

The government of Romeu Zema (Novo) called the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to annul the session in which the Legislative Assembly approved the freezing of the Tax on Vehicle Property (IPVA). The action was filed by the State Attorney General (AGE).

This Wednesday (12/15), state deputies approved, by 55 to 0, setting the values ​​of the IPVA table at pre-pandemic levels. The government, however, questions the fact that the vote took place before the analysis of adherence to the Fiscal Recovery Regime (RRF), a package seen by Zema as a hope to clean up the state’s finances.

Bylaws, the RRF would need to be analyzed before any project. A resolution issued this week, however, gave way to the IPVA vote (Read more in this text).

Yesterday, the government appealed to Justice with an injunction requesting the suspension of the session. The request was accepted, but the Assembly was officially notified of the precautionary measure minutes after the vote, at around 1:20 pm. An hour and a half later, the president of the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais (TJMG), Gilson Soares Lemes, revoked the injunction, validating the analysis made by the deputies.

In an attempt to annul the vote, in addition to the STF, Zema also sued the TJMG, in the second instance, with an internal civil grievance. As the decision to validate the vote was taken in a monocratic way by Gilson Lemes, this is the way the government has to question it.

understand the case

The RRF is being processed urgently, but there is some resistance from deputies to the issue. Although Zema defends it as an important step to adjust cash flow, lawmakers fear that the measures will weaken state public policies and harm civil servants.

Faced with the impasse, some of the Legislative leaders agreed to prioritize proposals to fight COVID-19. Any proposal on the subject can “jump the queue” headed by the Tax Recovery. That was how the IPVA came to the fore. The decision that made the IPVA vote possible is called the “COVID rite”.

Due to the micron variant, the Assembly intensified the flexibility that allowed for totally in-person activities, and allowed semi-attendance voting. In this model, the debate around the coronavirus has priority.

The Assembly voted on Bruno Engler’s (PRTB) project to freeze the tribute. Earlier in the week, Zema had sent a proposal suggesting the limitation of the charge adjustment. For real, the freeze needs to be sanctioned by the Executive.

Behind the scenes in Parliament, as the State of Minas, the assessment that the deputies fulfilled the desire of Palcio Tiradentes to alleviate the expense of drivers. There are, however, those who believe that the IPVA was used by the government to put pressure on politicians and thus allow the RRF vote to “unlock” the agenda. The belief was that the government would go to the Superior Court of Justice – and not the Supreme Court.