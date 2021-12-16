Zhou Peng: The Death of ‘Effeminate’ Young Man Who Moves China Amid the Country’s Crusade for ‘More Manly’ Men

2 hours ago

Credit, Weibo Photo caption, Zhou Peng’s death sparked discussions about gender norms

The death of a young Chinese man who said he was bullied for being “too effeminate” sparked discussions in the country over gender norms. However, experts fear that little will change as long as the Chinese state continues to criticize what it calls “effeminate men.”

“Boys are supposed to be naughty, fight and curse. Very quiet and polite boys are effeminate and called sissies.”

That’s what Zhou Peng, 26, wrote in an apparent online suicide note, days before he was found dead in eastern Zhejiang province.

The note also mentioned that he was a child “left behind” in the countryside by his migrant parents, who moved to the city to work.

But what really resonated with people in China was his description of how he had been bullied.

“I might just look a bit like a girl when I was younger, but I dressed ‘normally’ and didn’t try to imitate girls,” wrote Zhou Peng, a photographer, who also used the pseudonym Ludaosen.

“Still, I was bullied at school, verbally abused, ostracized, threatened … and the target of all sorts of insults.”

Police did not give details about his death, saying only that they had ruled out murder. But for the hundreds of thousands of social network users who shared his 5,000-word letter on the microblog site Weibo, it looked like a tragic case of suicide.

In addition to generating heated discussions about mental health and bullying, the letter also raised questions about what a Chinese person should look like or how he should behave.

“He has a delicate appearance and an apparently gentle personality. These are all good points, but he was bullied just because they don’t conform to traditional male ideals,” commented one Weibo user.

“How many other boys have laughed at because of your soft looks and soft voice? Who are we to dictate what’s acceptable and what’s not – they haven’t done anything wrong.”

Another wrote of how the case brought back “shameful” memories of how he and his classmates incessantly teased a boy they considered “effeminate” during his school years.

“Remembering that, I’m pretty embarrassed. We were just kidding, but that could have caused real trauma,” he wrote.

Credit, Barcroft Media/Getty Images Photo caption, The case raised questions about what a Chinese should look like or how he should behave.

Data on bullying in China is sparse, but a 2019 Children’s and Youth Services Review article, which sent out questionnaires to more than 3,000 young people, found that more than 35% of respondents identified themselves as victims of traditional bullying, while more than 31% said they were victims of cyberbullying.

The newspaper added that being male, attending boarding school, poor academic performance and a poor relationship with parents are among the main factors in being bullied.

Forbidden ‘Effeminate Men’

Intolerance of supposedly “effeminate” men is not unique to Chinese culture. But the Chinese government openly endorses the position, even actively promotes it.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Education appealed to schools to reform the provision of physical education, in a notice with a title that left no doubt about its ultimate goal: The Proposal to Prevent Male Feminization.

The text advised the recruitment of retired athletes and from the sporting environment to assist in the development of the sport with a view to “cultivating the masculinity of the student”.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Earlier this year, China launched a campaign to make boys more ‘manly’

This came months after political adviser Si Zefu expressed concern that there was a trend among young Chinese males toward “feminization” that “would inevitably jeopardize the survival and development of the Chinese nation” unless was “effectively managed”.

Then, in September, China’s broadcasting regulator banned the display of “effeminate” men on TV and video broadcast sites — including using a derogatory Chinese term in the process.

Broadcasters must “put an end to effeminate men and other abnormal aesthetics,” he said in a statement, using the term niangpao, an insult to “effeminate” men.

Wang Shuaishuai, an expert on digital culture at the University of Amsterdam, told the BBC he was “shocked” when he saw the term written in an official communication.

“Now, young people are going to think it’s okay to use this gender slur to attack others,” he said. “Because if the government tolerates this kind of language, who else can say it’s wrong to use it in school?”

It’s no coincidence that China’s masculinity boost is coming along with President Xi Jinping’s aggressive form of international diplomacy, experts told the BBC.

“When you’re creating an ‘us against the world’ feeling, getting into fights with countries around the world, aggressively positioning yourself and promoting ‘self-sufficiency’ policies, that doesn’t go with soft metro-sexuality,” said Jonathan Sullivan, director of programs for China at the Asia Research Institute at the University of Nottingham.

Credit, AFP Photo caption, China’s ‘manhood drive’ coincides with President Xi Jinping’s aggressive form of diplomacy, experts say

In a shift from former leader Deng Xiaoping’s strategy of keeping low profile, China has in recent years adopted what observers dubbed “war wolf diplomacy.”

The term was coined from Rambo-style Chinese action movies, in which elite Chinese special forces face American-led mercenaries, the strategy is characterized by Chinese diplomats using confrontational, sometimes even abusive, rhetoric.

That approach culminated in a defiant speech delivered in July, when Xi warned that China would not be “intimidated” or “oppressed” by foreign powers.

Sullivan said: “Xi’s demand for a robust national stance and the emphasis on a tougher expression of masculinity are connected.”

At the same time, the state’s targeting of “effeminate” men on TV comes amid a broader crackdown on celebrities and big tech – both of which have an incredible influence on China’s youth.

Again, observers say, this has to do with Xi’s broader agenda of shaping his version of the new China – one that is “socialist with Chinese characteristics”, with no room for seemingly unpleasant foreign influences.

“Many of China’s biggest young male stars in recent years have challenged traditional male ideals, thanks in large part to the influence of Korean pop,” Wang said.

“They can wear earrings or makeup, and young fans love them for that. But Chinese society in general is still very conservative in general, and the government wants to keep that.”

Young male celebrities like idol group TFBoys and singer/actor Lu Han, celebrated for their delicate features, have millions of avid fans who go to great lengths to show their love for them.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Celebrities like Lu Han challenged traditional male ideals

And because many of these popular “effeminate” celebrities appear on video streaming sites owned by big tech – as opposed to state TV – they become “obvious targets,” Wang added.

“Gender in this case can also be seen as another part of China’s ongoing campaign against big technologies, which the government sees as a threat to its ability to maintain control over its citizens,” he said.

But while celebrities may have to remake their image for now, Wang’s biggest fear is for the safety of ordinary people.

“Gender-based violence, harassment and bullying are likely to increase because the government basically agreed to it,” he said. “It’s terribly sad.”