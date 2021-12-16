Zopone/Unimed maintains focus on remaining games of the year

1

Victor Lira/Bauru Basket Gabriel Jaú, Zopone/Unimed’s standout on NBB14, preaches concentration and tactical discipline to increase undefeated series

After achieving three consecutive victories in games played at the Cláudio Amantini Gym (Pressure Cooker) and finishing with 100% success in the home series in the 2021/22 edition of Novo Basketball Brasil (NBB14), Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket trains to maintain the drive in the three remaining games of the year for the National Championship and remain among the top finishers in the competition.

Dragão has two commitments away from home. On Saturday (18), he faces Pato, at 6 pm; on Monday (20), they play against Mogi, from 20h. On his return to Bauru, he has the last clash of the year against Corinthians, on the 28th, a Tuesday, also at 20:00.

“The end-of-year games will also be tough and we have to keep the same mentality, that is, play with focus and attention, putting on court what Jorge Guerra worked on in training. These results will make a difference ahead and we will need them”, comments wing/pivot Gabriel Jaú for the Bauru Basket press office.

In the sequence of victories at home, Dragão passed Pinheiros (73 to 68), União Corinthians (92 to 67) and Caxias do Sul (89 to 81). Gabriel Jaú highlights that the results were important to keep the team among the first placed and praises the attitude of Zopone/Unimed. “These were games in which we needed to ensure the positive result and we did it. We faced teams that gave us work and we knew it wouldn’t be easy, but the whole team is to be congratulated for the effort and dedication to come out with the result we wanted”, he declares.

At the moment, Zopone/Unimed remains in the G4 of the NBB14, occupying fourth place in the overall standings, with 80% success rate – eight wins and two losses.