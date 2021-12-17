even with the difficulties finding a good price or even for lack of stock, practically every gamer would like to have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S and X. If you’ve already purchased your console, there are plenty of accessories to enhance your experience! If you have plans to purchase it, you can already get ahead with these items. Therefore, the NerdBunker selected 16 PlayStation and Xbox accessories.

Sony

DualSense Control

Want to share games with your crush or enjoy a little family game on PS5? Then we have the answer for you. Considered one of the best controls of the new generation, DualSense has tactile feedback, built-in microphone and headset jack, as well as a very modern look!

3D pulse

The headset is the official model from Sony. Wireless version, it is compatible with PS4, PS5 and other devices through a USB connection. Plus, it has a futuristic design, a powerful battery and microphone, and 3D surround sound — giving the user a more immersive sound experience that seems to come from all sides. It is available in white and Midnight Black!

media control

Through your console, you can access different apps such as Netflix, Youtube, Spotify, Apple TV and others. So, through media control, you can enjoy your PS5’s features more easily. Turn on, adjust the volume, play and pause your video game with the device!

DualSense Charging Cradle

Do you want to charge two controls at the same time and leave everything in the way to enjoy hours and more hours in front of the TV, enjoying a little game? The DualSense charging cradle is ideal for those who are fast paced with games, whether alone, with friends or family. Practical and beautiful item!

Xbox

Xbox Special Wireless Controller

Celebrate 20 years of Xbox with this special controller. Among the benefits of this model are better connectivity between devices and a dedicated share button. You can pair with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android and iOS via Bluetooth. The black and green finish with several designs is exclusive and dates back to the brand’s first logo.

Xbox Wireless Headset

Noise canceling microphone and side pads are some of the features of this headset. Licensed by Microsoft, the item has Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X technologies that provide an immersive sound that simulates a 3D experience. Connects to multiple Xbox devices and lasts up to 15 hours.

Xbox wireless controller

High standard of quality. That’s what gamers expect from Xbox accessories. Well then, the console controls come in a multitude of colors and they all feature an ergonomic design, textured triggers and a back casing. The devices connect to a variety of Xbox, PC, Android and iOS models, all wirelessly.

Xbox adaptive controller

Suitable for people with reduced mobility, the Xbox Adaptive Controller is a way to make console games more accessible. The accessory was designed with the help of different groups like The AbleGamer Charity. It is highly customizable via the Xbox Accessories app and can be connected to other devices such as switches, buttons, brackets and joysticks.

Both

Logitech Driving Force Kit

Do you like racing games and want to take an experience of another level? With the Logitech steering wheel and gearbox, you’ll be able to drive like never before! It’s even better for games like F1 2021, Forza Horizon, Horizon Chase Turbo and other racing simulators from both PS4, PS5 and Xbox consoles. Build your pilot kit and upgrade your PlayStation and Xbox accessories!

storage expansion card

SSDs are items that allow you to enjoy your console with more peace of mind. In the case of Seagate’s model, the expansion card allows you to store games and preserve the quality of your game, without overloading the console. In the case of Xbox Series S, the 1TB expansion card will make a big difference for you to install more games on your console! In relation to the AORUS Gen4 7000s model, you give your PS5 storage an improvement. Both are only available via international purchase.

