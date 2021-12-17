20 years ago, Silvio Santos cried on SBT with a record bang from the Casa dos Artistas

Brazilian TV changed its course forever exactly 20 years ago. On the night of December 16, 2001, the audience stopped in front of the tube to watch the final of the House of Artists. After that day, reality show has become the favorite format of viewers and advertisers. Barbara Paz wept. Brazil cried. AND Silvio Santos, even he, also cried.

The owner of SBT has always contained his emotions in front of the cameras. How could the “Smile Man from TV” appear crying in public? This has rarely happened, as in the historic Show de Calouros in 1988 (when it returned to the air after four weeks away to treat a suspected tumor in the vocal cords) and in the tribute to Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega in Em Nome do Amor, in 1999.

The audience did not see Silvio Santos cry in the final of the Casa dos Artistas, but he did cry. The column knows why, five years ago, for the UOL portal, it interviewed former participants of the reality show. They revealed the backstage of the decision that awarded Bárbara Paz with R$ 300 thousand. Patrícia Coelho, finalist of that edition, “delivered” the emotion of the presenter.

“Silvio Santos was very moved, we even saw him cry with emotion. Tears came out of his eyes”, recalled the singer about the impact of the reality show on a man who had lived television for at least 40 years and who, in that 2001, had been honored at the Rio de Janeiro Carnival and kidnapped inside his mansion, next to the Casa dos Artistas, in São Paulo.

Tears can even have a “colder” explanation. Silvio hid the House of Artists from almost all of its employees. He wanted to act on the sly to outwit Endemol, which offered Big Brother to SBT before selling it to Globo, and surprise the audience. The final, according to previous data, averaged 47 points and peaked at 55 in Greater São Paulo, the highest SBT index to date. Silvio’s strategy worked. The crying was of relief.

The same tears, however, fell for a feeling that no Ibope spreadsheet is capable of generating, as stated by director Rodrigo Carelli, in the same report by this columnist to UOL, in 2016: “He said: ‘What happened today will never happen again.’ His feeling that this was a climax. Barbara’s crying was very impactful, so much so that he was enchanted by her, called her to be the protagonist of two soap operas. He was very impressed. He said: ‘This is much more exciting than a soap opera’”.

Bárbara Paz, called on the eve of the Casa dos Artistas because Suzana Alves (ex-Tiazinha) had given up, was only known to former MTV employees (where she had her only TV experience so far), including general director Rodrigo Carelli , and the assistant director, Chica Barros.

“It was amazing. A lot of people say: ‘Wow, you speak badly’. How am I going to speak ill of something that was wonderful in my life, guys? One thing I won, I bought my house, I became a public person. It opened up several paths for me and I followed what I always wanted, to be an actress”, Barbara told the columnist five years ago.

That final set SBT in TV history, much of it raised by its creator, Silvio Santos. The presenter and manager slew Fantástico, ruffled feathers to Globo, fought in court and even appeared on two channels at the same time (to gossip about Alexandre Frota to his then wife, Daniela Freitas, presenter at Record). Brazilian television was never the same after Casa dos Artistas.

