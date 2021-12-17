2022 Northeast Cup will have King Classic in the third round; see CBF table – Play

The basic table of Northeast Cup 2022 was released by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) this Thursday (16) and brings the King Classic in the third round of the competition.

THE strength premiere in Nordestão in front of fellow countrymen Forest, while the Ceará face the Globo-RN, acting at home. The first round is scheduled to take place between January 22nd and 23rd, 2022. The King Classic should take place on February 5th or 6th.

There are 16 teams from nine states in the Northeast. Leão’s group includes Sport, Sergipe, Sampaio Corrêa, Atlético-BA, Globo-RN, CSA-AL and Campinense. On the Alvinegro side are CRB, Floresta, Náutico, Botafogo-PB, Bahia, Sousa-PB and Altos-PI.

