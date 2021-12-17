38°C heat in the Arctic raises alarm about climate change

Photo: NASA/Kathryn Hansen/UN News

Siberia records one of the hottest periods in history.

The World Meteorological Organization, OMM, one of the bodies of the United Nations, UN, confirmed that the record temperature of 38°C in a Siberian city last year was a record in the Arctic Sea.

According to the United Nations agency, on June 20, 2020, a long heat wave in Verkhoyansk, which lasted much of the Arctic summer in Siberia.







Photo: Climatempo

The city of Verkhoyansk is located at latitude 67° 33′ 0″ N and longitude 133° 23′ 0″ E.

The Arctic Circle is at latitude 66º 33′ 44″ N

Change

Speaking to UN News, from Geneva, the Director of Services and Development at OMM, Filipe Lúcio, commented on the record.

“The Arctic is one of the regions in the world where warming is the fastest, having reached twice as much global warming. Average temperatures over the Arctic in Siberia have reached more than 10°C above normal, for most of 2020, having reached burned devastating and loss of large masses of glaciers in the ocean. These are all manifestations of impact of climate change.”

For the secretary general of the WMO, Petteri Taalas, the new Arctic record comes at the same time as a series of simultaneous unprecedented investigations. And without climate change, the record would not have occurred.

records

Researchers at the Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes noted that the Arctic was warming at nearly twice the global average. In 2020, the Antarctica had a new temperature record of 18.3°C.

Experts verify readings from 54.4°C in Death Valley, in the US state of California, which held the record for the hottest place in the world. And a new European apex of 48.8°C in Sicily in August 2021 should be confirmed soon.

WMO also noted recent weather events in the United States, where the Extreme Weather and Temperature Archive kept data on various phenomena, including tornadoes and mortality.

New extreme category

Because of this record exceptional heat in Siberia, in the summer of 2020, the UN created a new category for the Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes. This category will archive the highest temperatures recorded at locations at latitude 66.5°N or above in the Arctic Circle.

tornadoes

THE highest number of deaths in a tornado was 1,300 people, after an event in Bangladesh in 1989.

already the longest distance traveled by a tornado it was 352.4 km in 3.5 hours in the United States in 1925.

On December 10 and 11 of this year, more than 30 tornadoes were reported in the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

In the six events that took place during the night, there were at least 80 dead.

WMO cited a research into the extreme cold recently observed in the Nordic countries.

The agency has been investigating whether the current is weakening, causing it to curve in certain places and arctic air masses to drop to lower latitudes to stay for longer periods.