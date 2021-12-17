4 iOS 15 “Secret” Features You Need to Test

As soon as an update releases iOS, a apple always make a point of presenting in detail the news and improvements of what was released. On iOS, the company recently introduced Do Not Disturb functions in addition to additions to FaceTime and Maps. However, there are hidden features little talked about.

Much of these hidden features help improve the iOS user experience, in some cases more than some major and popular updates brought by the tech giant. We can cite as an example the camera to scan live text, the option to move the address bar, among others.

iOS 15 Hidden Features You Need to Test

Here are some tips for using the operating system that may surprise you because of their practicality:

1. Option to move Safari address bar back to the top of the screen. This allows for better navigation because all commands will be closer to the thumb. To activate the function, just tap the Aa button in the address bar.

2. Use iPhone camera to scan some text. To use this new tool, simply use the “text scanning” option on the iPhone, keeping pressed inside a text field, as if you were going to use the “copy” or “paste” command. In it, a “text scanner” button will appear.

3. Change the text size used in specific applications, meaning you can have Twitter or Mail in different font sizes. To make use of the new feature, just open the application in question, tap on “settings”, go to the Control Center until you find the option labeled “text size”.

4. Receive real-time precipitation alerts in the weather app of the iPhone. To access the warnings, simply tap the three-line icon located in the lower right corner of the Weather app screen. Once that’s done, tap the circle icon with the three dots to activate notifications.