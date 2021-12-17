60-second stories reach more Instagram users

Instagram’s test with Stories of up to 60 seconds has been expanded to more people, indicate reports shared on social media. The temporary publications until then could be composed of videos of up to 15 seconds.

The news seems to have been circulating for a month now and basically equals Stories with the maximum duration of Reels — extended to 60 seconds in July of this year. As expected, both formats are becoming more and more similar, but for apparently different reasons.

Stories of up to one minute in length are also available in tests for Brazilians (Image: Victor Carvalho/Canaltech)

In the case of Reels, the increase in time happened to intensify the dispute with TikTok — on the rival platform, videos can be five minutes or more. In Stories, the higher limit may have been implemented due to format usage patterns: longer videos are usually segmented into small 15-second chunks, something that compromises the viewing experience.

If your profile is selected for the test, a warning will be displayed on the screen as soon as you access the stories tab. “We present longer Stories. Videos of up to 60 seconds in length will no longer be divided into segments”, informs the Instagram.

“The possibility of creating longer Stories is something the community has been asking us for for some time,” Instagram said in a note sent to Canaltech. “We are excited to test 60-second Stories so that people can create and view this content with fewer interruptions. For now, this is just a test and we don’t have more details about a possible expansion”, added the social network.

Stories can look like Reels

In addition, there is a theory that Stories will be virtually identical to Reels, but still with 24-hour availability. The removal of the “drag up” in exchange for a sticker with a link and the increase in the maximum time on posts proves that the format is undergoing a reformulation, but without a definition of the real objective.

The real scope of the expansion of the evaluation is not known, but it is a fact that it reached Brazil. part of the team of Canaltech received notification on cell phone about the longest time of publications, but it seems that the profiles were chosen randomly.

In this case, it is not possible to make Stories of up to 60 seconds available on your cell phone. It’s worth keeping an eye out for app updates on the Play Store and the App Store, however.