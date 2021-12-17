‘A Fazenda 13’: Liziane Gutierrez is exalted after a shack in celebration | TV & Soap Operas

Play/Record TV Liziane Gutierrez causes shack and confusion at “A Fazenda 13” party

Last Wednesday night (15) the last party of “A Fazenda 13” was aired. The public already knew that there had been a lot of shacks and brawls, but finally they could see how much Liziane Gutierrez caused and the moment when she was expelled for assaulting Lary Bottino.

The socialite has already arrived at the party giving talk. She came in crying, thrilled to be back on reality, and was helped by Valentina. Instead of thanking and accepting the help, Lizi called the stage assistant a fake. After that triumphant entry, the chaos and confusion only increased.

The audience was saddened by not having had the interview in the Decompression Cabin with Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos, where they would discover they are single. However, Liziane did the job of replacement just fine. She sang “single in Rio de Janeiro” for the dancer “partner friend, only if it’s a single friend” for the influencer, leaving both very worried and not knowing what was going on.

That was more than enough to make the party a bitch, but the first elimination went further. The socialite quarreled with Erasmo Viana, called the fitness model a sexist and threw a drink in his face. Lary didn’t like to see this scene at all and went to get satisfaction, but got a shove and fell on a table.

At that point, Liziane ended up overdoing it. She committed an assault and was not only expelled from the party, but also from the rural reality show. But maybe this whole shack was worth it, as it is being praised on social media.

Netizens are saying that in one night the first outage did more than in the entire week she was confined. Not only that, but it also managed to generate more entertainment than some blueprints during the entire edit. Fans of the reality show also celebrated that she managed to cause it with all the canceled ones.