A Fazenda 13: Tiago Leifert speaks about reactions against Dynho and Sthe: “One day a tragedy will happen”

The situation of Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves in “A Fazenda 13” made people talk all over Brazil… Tiago Leifert, who is always attuned to realities, also spoke about the case. This Thursday (16), the former “BBB” presenter lamented the criticisms and the “cancellation” to which the former pawns have been submitted, after everything they experienced in the program.

The trigger for Tiago’s speech was a comment by Victor Sarro, who gave his opinion on the subject on Twitter. “The inquisition is taking place with those eliminated from ‘A Fazenda 13’. It is of immeasurable cruelty. People don’t want the elimination, they want the end. End of work, end of marriage, end of person [que está no reality]. How sad for what should be just a game”, commented the comedian. “The biggest punishment is elimination”,complemented yet.

Sarro’s lines were re-shared on the Instagram profile “Gina Indelicate” when Leifert agreed with the thought. “I always tried to warn that I was exaggerating, that the punishments were disproportionate, but when I spoke, they detonated me saying I wiped them”, wrote the presenter, who always took a stand against critical positions on the part of the audience. “One day, tragedy will happen. I keep alerting”, he concluded. Look that:

Dynho and MC Mirella talk after divorce

Dynho Alves entered the rural reality show married, but he never imagined that he would leave confinement single. It turns out that MC Mirella didn’t like the dancer’s approach to Sthefane Matos during the reality show and ended up asking for a divorce. Aware of the reasons, the funkeiro wanted at least a chance to explain himself to his beloved. And he did it! According to Leo Dias, from the newspaper Metrópoles, the former worker revealed that he exchanged messages with the artist in the early hours of this Thursday (16). “I’m much better now, more relaxed. I was able to talk to her, yes”, said.

“She answered me, texted me here. We’re talking, let’s see what happens. All in God’s timing now. She needs some time for her to think about things, to have her moment, because really these things that happened are very difficult. But thank God she answered me here and she’s calmer.”, added the boy.

In Instagram Stories, Mirella also spoke about the subject. “Guys, I don’t know how you end relationships, but I end up talking. That’s how things work out. Why am I calmer? Because now I can do my thing calmly, I have a clear conscience and I can go on because the person is aware. Did you understand?”, shot.

Mirella says she talked to Dynho pic.twitter.com/n6yhHNFLnN — Only Media (@MediasSo) December 16, 2021

Sthe Matos apologizes to ex-fiancé but admits disappointment

After leaving “The Farm 13”, Sthe Matos also hasn’t hidden how difficult it has been to deal with the reality out here, like the end of her engagement to Victor Igoh… During her appearance on “Link Podcast” yesterday, she denied having any interest in Dynho, he asked the long-awaited pardon for MC Mirella, but he assumed he was quite disappointed with the attitude of the ex-fiancé.

“For me, he was the man I was going to get engaged to, who I was going to marry, have children, who was the man in my life, but I saw some things that I didn’t know. I know I messed up a lot, yes. I admit, I’m not running from my mistake, I’m here to bear the consequences, but I saw another Victor that I didn’t see before. With a lot of other information that not even the internet had access to”, revealed.

The ex-pean explained that it has not been easy, but believes that there is a reason why all this is happening in her life. “Everything is for a purpose! I don’t regret having entered ‘The Farm’, seeing now from the outside I regret [de ter feito] a few things, but I think that was what had to happen. I learn a lot in my life from my mistakes too”, he stated. “For sure, it was what had to be done and it makes me calmer, more confident“, finished.

Sthefane also denied feeling attracted to Dynho, stressing that their relationship was just friendship. “I never felt any kind of attraction, really, I never mentioned at any time that we had a relationship of brothers, but friends”, guaranteed. The woman from Bahia also assured that her facial expression when seeing Alves and Mirella’s wedding photos had no mean or critical meaning.

During the interview, the digital influencer also stated that she wants to look for MC Mirella to talk, but said that she wants to ask forgiveness for her and also for her ex-fiancé, Victor. “I still haven’t said anything because things have happened a lot now. But, taking advantage, I want to apologize to Mirella, to Victor, really, it was not my intention, this affection, friendship ended up happening there. Forgive me, it wasn’t nice. The only thing I can do right now is apologize”, he said.