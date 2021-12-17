A Plague Tale Requiem screenshots show beautiful scenery

Plague Tale Requiem had its announcement during E3 2021 and was very well received by the community. With a very unique art style, publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Asobo Studios revealed a new batch of screenshots of the game this Wednesday (16).

The images were published in publisher twitter and portray a breathtaking medieval setting with various game points of interest, including a bustling merchant town and a mountainside coastline. Check out:

As described in A Plague Tale Requiem on the official website, players will visit a different part of 14th century France. Hugo and Amicia will travel to the south of the country in search of a peaceful life. But this will not be easy, as the curse of the little boy is still a recurrent problem.

The sequel will be released sometime in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

First A Plague Tale Requiem gameplay was revealed at The Game Awards 2021

Last week, during the presentation of The Game Awards 2021, A Plague Tale Requiem had the first gameplay video released — with soldiers from the Inquisition and the rats of the Black Death being problems. Watch the video through this link!