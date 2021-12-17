A target for Corinthians, Cavani avoids long-term plans with Manchester: “Thank you for all the affection”

The future of Edinson Cavani is a great mystery. The 34-year-old striker has a Manchester United contract until June 2022, but has been sought out by major teams interested in having him from January onwards.

In Europe, Barcelona placed themselves in the competition. But in Brazil, Corinthians also monitors the situation and does not rule out presenting a project to the Uruguayan.

This Thursday, in an interview with Manchester United’s official channel, Cavani spoke about his moment and avoided drawing up long-term plans.

“I was lucky to have been in Manchester for a season, but without the crowd on the field. So I couldn’t enjoy this experience with them, but I also really appreciate the kindness they have with me.”

“For example, I will always be very grateful for the songs fans have made for me. I appreciate all the affection that the club’s fans show me. I hope December is really positive for all of us and then we can see what happens later.”

Cavani took the field for the last time on November 2, when he played the last 25 minutes of the game against Atalanta, in the Champions League. Before that, he started in the Red Devils victory over Tottenham, including a goal scored, on 30 October.

The center forward suffered an Achilles tendon injury and, even after being released, has had difficulty in amending a sequence.

“One of the most important things, maybe one of the really important things here, is to focus on the next game and strictly work match-by-match, which is my way of working.”

“You don’t need to make a lot of long-term plans about anything. I don’t think about how we’ll be at the end of December or after a certain date, but we have to prepare for each game as if it were a final and then see, little by little, how things are going and what’s happening in general.”

“You have to focus on the next game, score points and then see how we are in the middle of the season. It is to go step by step until the end of the championship. That’s how I see football and all the competitions in which I participate.”

For Manchester United, Cavani played in 47 games, scored 18 goals and distributed five assists.

