A tip of R$5,000 on coffee orders thrills waitress: ‘We cry’

Waitress Roxana Salinas will have a holiday with less worries after receiving a tip of US$ 910 (equivalent to R$ 5,200). What was just a day of great service at the restaurant where she has worked for seven years, in Maryland (USA), became an unforgettable moment, which brought her to tears, as the value will be of great help in dealing with her expenses.

In an interview with FOX 5 channel, Roxana said that she attended a group of customers who only asked for coffee. Between calls and calls at other tables, she always returned to the group to find out if any of them would like to order anything else. Coffee, however, was everyone’s only interest.

A short time later, they asked for the account, which was closed at US$25 (R$140). The group paid cash, and a woman at the table began to speak. She praised Roxana’s work and announced that they would present her with a slightly higher tip amount.

“They paid the bill with $30 cash. One woman, the friendliest at the table, said to me, ‘We want to tell you something. We want to thank you for your service, you were excellent, so sweet, so friendly. We’ll give it away. an extra tip for you because you deserve it,'” she said.

Then the waitress watched customers gather bills that ultimately totaled $910. “Is it serious?” Roxana asked. “Yes, this is for you,” replied the woman. The emotion was such that Roxana began to cry, as well as the customers themselves, moved by the reaction.

“I started to cry. I said, ‘Thank you, you have no idea how much this is going to help me.’ They also started crying and said, ‘Roxana, you just made us cry,’ then they got up and hugged me. beautiful. Besides the money, they were full of love.”

Afterwards, everyone got together for a photo. The money came at a good time for Roxana, who has just moved in with her boyfriend. In addition, she always has to save money to send to her family, who live in El Salvador.