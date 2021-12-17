Abel reveals interest in Moises and Patrick, from Inter, but names are not priorities at Fluminense | Rio de Janeiro

In addition to Rodinei, Abel Braga also indicated the Fluminense other players who worked with him at Inter last year. In an interview with “Rádio Grenal”, the new tricolor coach revealed that he had asked for the signings of left-back Moisés, 26, and defensive midfielder Patrick, 29.

– I made a comment that I even told the president of Fluminense, that I wanted players who worked with me. For now, it’s all possible. I would like to have Moses, there have already been conversations with Patrick, they are having conversations with Flamengo for Rodinei… They are three players with a lot of speed, strength. They are not players to do exceptional things, but they are firm.

1 of 3 Moisés and Patrick were nominated by Abel Braga at Fluminense — Photo: Staff Images / Conmebol Moisés and Patrick were nominated by Abel Braga at Fluminense — Photo: Staff Images / Conmebol

However, the ge found that the two names are not priorities at Fluminense and that there is no negotiation at the moment. For the defensive midfield position, Tricolor has already signed Felipe Melo and has many other options in the squad, while for the left side the club brought Ecuadorian Pineida, from Barcelona de Guayaquil, Ecuador, and has already proposed by Brazilian Cristiano, from Sheriff, from Moldova. If the European team refuses the offer, there is a chance that Moses will enter the radar.

As for Rodinei, Fluminense opened conversations with Flamengo and is trying to hire the right-back. For now, the tricolor board has not yet made an official proposal, but conducted a consultation to find out if the player is in the rival’s plans for 2022 and awaits an answer. Rubro-Negro, however, has been asking for US$ 1 million (R$ 5.7 million) for the wing in the market, an amount considered unrealistic for the business in Laranjeiras.

2 of 3 Abel Braga led Rodinei at Inter in 2020 — Photo: André Durão Abel Braga commanded Rodinei at Inter in 2020 — Photo: André Durão

In the same interview, Abel also celebrated the hiring of Willian Bigode, which was a long-time wish of the coach. The Palmeiras striker is enjoying a vacation in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, and is expected in Rio de Janeiro next week to undergo medical exams and sign a contract.

“Looks like it’s settled, I’ve wanted this player for a long time,” said Abel.

