AC Valhalla gets huge patch 1.4.1 and crossover with Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla received this week one of its most important patches. The 1.4.1 update brings not only the usual improvements and fixes, but new content, such as crossover with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. So be prepared for a considerable download.

Ubisoft released the patch size on the different platforms where Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available (sizes are rounded):

Xbox Series X|S: 69GB

Xbox One: 60GB

PlayStation 5: 39GB

PlayStation 4: 65GB

PC: 77GB

The developer says that all this download is necessary not only because of new content, but because this update does a whole “restructuring” of the game, so the patch will reinstall several of the game’s files.

The crossover with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey brings a new mission to Valhalla which takes place on the Isle of Skye. Playing as Evior, you will receive themed rewards from the previous game upon completing the story mission.

To be able to access it, you must be at camp level 4 and have completed the A Wise Friend quest.

Likewise, AC Odyssey will also receive content from Valhalla – so it’s a crossover. Players who completed the first chapter of Odyssey will now be able to join this extra quest, which takes place on the island of Korfu and offers thematic rewards of Valhalla. Ubisoft warns that this extra mission may have spoilers for those who haven’t zeroed the Odyssey.