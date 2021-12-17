Actress is killed with a shot in the chest on the field of the team where her son was training

Mexican actress and singer Tania Mendoza, protagonist of ‘La mera mera Reyna del sur’ and who has appeared in more than 200 films, was killed in the city of Cuernavaca in the State of Morelos, Mexico. She, whose real name was María Guadalupe Torres Mendoza, died while accompanying her 11-year-old son to soccer training at the Felinos Training Center.

According to police information, two men on a motorcycle approached the victim and one of them shot the actress in the chest. The emergency services were called, but she was already dead when they arrived. Tania Mendoza’s body was recognized at the scene of the murder by her husband, fellow actor Rafael Sánchez Rojas.

#LoMásVista | Identify the woman assigned to ayer in a sports field in the Lomas de Cortés colony. pic.twitter.com/ZIgaokdqlW — Nueve Morelos (@TelevisaMorelos) December 16, 2021

This was not the first attack the popular actress has been victimized by. In 2010, she was kidnapped with her husband and son by several hooded men. They were threatened for a while and finally released without any harm. During the kidnapping, the criminals had asked for a large amount of money, but ended up leaving the victims in a remote location. When the actress arrived at her house, she saw that several belongings had been stolen and for several days they received messages demanding that she leave the city of Morelos.