Actress Tania Mendoza is gunned down in Mexico; police investigate femicide and relationship with drug dealer

MORELOS, Mexico — Police in the state of Morelos, Mexico, announced the death of 42-year-old actress and singer Tania Mendoza on Thursday. She was murdered the day before, while waiting for her 11-year-old son, who played football at Los Felinos club, in the city of Cuernavaca. Two men approached on a motorcycle and shot the victim several times. The crime is investigated as femicide and authorities are investigating whether it was motivated by some link between the artist and drug dealer Arturo Beltrán Leyva, who died in 2009.

Born in Guadalajara, Tania became popularly known as “The Queen” after playing the lead role in the film “La mera Reyna del sur” (2003), based on the book by Arturo Perez-Reverte, later adapted for television and streaming platforms. In the story, a woman takes the lead of a drug cartel.

After her death, posts by the actress were retrieved on social networks, honoring Arturo Beltrán Leyva. In December 2020, for example, she shared a photo of him with the caption: “11 years since his departure. We love you so much. Mine forever”.

It’s not the first time that Tania has been targeted by criminals. In 2010, the actress filed a complaint with the police for theft of a vehicle, robbery at home and deprivation of liberty against her partner and her son, who was then six months old. In 2015, the artist said in an interview with the television channel Imagen that she had received death threats, felt intimidated and feared for her life and that of her family.

In addition to her career in film and television, Tania recorded five albums of traditional Mexican music. One of the most prominent albums was “Amanecí en tus brazos” (2018).