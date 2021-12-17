Adriane Galisteu shares unpublished records of A Fazenda 13 – Photos

The great day has come! This Thursday (16) is the grand final of The Farm 13! To celebrate the end of the season, it is clear that some records and reports from the presenter Adriane Galisteu could not be missing. With mastery, she commanded the peãozada and felt in her skin every emotion that only the rural reality provides: “It’s HOOOOOOOOOJE! It’s a mix of emotions, it was 3 months of pure intensity”, published Galisteu on his official website Twitter. Reproduction/Instagram

The animals are no longer thirsty, but to ‘kill’ the longing, Galisteu made a point of sharing clicks of pure cuteness of the little sheep in his Instagram. Even Vittorio, son of the presenter, could not resist the charm of his friends and posed for a beautiful photo. “Bichos  pawns, team, management and, of course, you [público] who didn’t let go!” Adriane described. Reproduction/Instagram

Impossible to look at these moments of Colorado and the piggies and not have a sinking heart! As the presenter herself points out, it is a mixture of joy and longing. By dealing with animals, pawns learned that the game goes far beyond strategies. It’s a matter of care, affection and responsibility. “What a crazy and wonderful experience was that? I loved it so much!!!”, confirms Galisteu. Reproduction/Instagram

There is no denying that Adriane Galisteu brightened the season with her unique beauty and charisma. With incredible looks, she proved that it is possible to show her personality in each composition. the presenter of Record TV went all the way into the rural theme and bet on the details to make a difference. Get inspired by the best costumes of Galisteu in The Farm 13! If you think it’s over, you’re wrong. Look at the message she left: “I’m glad there’s the final today for us to enjoy.” Reproduction/Instagram

Grateful for having the opportunity to be ahead of the reality show, Galisteu insisted on citing backstage details: “I am very happy with everything! With the results, with the wonderful team behind it all and with you [público] who were here with me during this whirlwind of emotions”, he thanked. Reproduction/Instagram

The mood is not farewell, it’s just a “see you soon”. With that feeling of accomplishment, the presenter shared photos where she observes the beautiful landscape of Itapecerica da Serra and reflects: “Think of a #Tbt that hasn’t yet beenThe. I already miss you!!!”, published Galisteu on his official website Instagram. Reproduction/Instagram