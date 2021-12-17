After ‘A Fazenda 13’, Mirella and Dynho talk about divorce | gossip from the famous

reproduction Mirella broke up with Dynho after scenes of him with Sthe Matos

Dynho and Mirella finally talked about the breakup. According to the stories, the MC who filed for divorce during the funkeiro’s participation in ‘A Fazenda’ said that everything is fine. “I don’t know how you end a relationship, but I end mine by talking, I’m calmer because I have a clear conscience and the person is aware,” she said on Instagram.

For Leo Dias’ column in Metrópoles, Dynho said that he is calmer. “I managed to talk to her, yes. She answered me here, sent me messages here. We’re talking, let’s see what happens. Everything in God’s time now,” he said.

“She needs some time for her to think about things, to have her moment, because really these things that happened are very difficult. But thank God she answered me here and she’s already calmer”, she commented.

Mirella broke up with Dynho after seeing intimate scenes between him and Sthe Matos, who also had his engagement to Victor Igoh broken while participating in the reality show. Mirella filed for divorce, removed her objects from the house where she lived with Dynho and was erasing the tattoos she made in honor of the funkeiro.