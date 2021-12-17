After Bolsonaro speaks, Anvisa says he is ‘a target of violent political activism’ and that he ‘vehemently repels any threat’ | Health

On Thursday night (16), hours after the approval of the Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, Bolsonaro asked that the names of those involved in the decision be disclosed, lied when saying that the vaccine is experimental and he said he will analyze whether he will vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter.

In a statement, the agency said it is the focus and target of violent political activism and that it vehemently repels any threat (see full note below).

“Anvisa is always ready to meet demands for information, but it repudiates and vehemently rejects any threat, explicit or hidden, that may embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of regulatory activities and the support of our lives and families: our work, which is to protect the health of the citizen”, declared, in a note, the president and the four directors of the agency.

The approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for children became another new chapter in the series of clashes between Anvisa and the top of the federal government, as had happened recently with the vaccine passport.

In the episode of vaccine for children, minister Marcelo Queiroga and the president questioned the decision of Anvisa. The Health Minister said that he will listen to the scientific community and promote a broad debate before deciding whether to put the agency’s decision into practice.

In an interview with GloboNews (see the video below), the CEO of Anvisa, Antonio Barra Torres, rejected Queiroga’s statement. Barra Torres said that this consultation has already been carried out and that he expects a quick decision from the ministry.

“I am sure that the minister of state, when contacting these entities, will logically have the same opinions that we had and that were made public today,” said the president of Anvisa.

In his history of actions in the pandemic, Minister Queiroga has as one of the negative milestones the decision to suspend the vaccination of teenagers. At the time, the measure was understood as a response to the pressure of the PocketNArist social networks. A few days later, the decision was reversed in view of the evidence that an adverse event in an adolescent was not related to the vaccine.

Now, in the new episode, Queiroga is in tune with President Jair Bolsonaro and highlights suspected doubts regarding the application of the immunizing agent, saying that there is no consensus on child vaccination, although several countries in the world have already adopted the practice, studies show safety and efficacy and there is no contrary recommendation from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Despite Bolsonaro’s declaration that the vaccine is experimental, Pfizer’s immunizing agent has already gone through all theses phases and has been definitively registered in Brazil.

The term “experimental vaccines” is being used by anti-vaccination movements to confuse the population and impose fear on immunizers. Anvisa has already clarified that all vaccines analyzed and authorized by the agency are safe and have efficacy profiles defined by studies.

See the full note below:

Regarding the statements made by the President of the Republic during “Live” on social media on December 16, 2021, the National Health Surveillance Agency communicates:

Anvisa, an agency of the Brazilian State, publicly informs that its work environment is free from internal pressures and averse to external pressures.

The public service carried out here, with regard to vaccine analysis, is based on science and offers the Ministry of Health, the Manager of the National Immunization Plan – PNI, safe, effective and quality options.

In October of this year, after suffering death threats and all sorts of criminal acts by anti-vaccination agents, in the scope of vaccination for children, this National Agency is in the focus and target of violent political activism.

Anvisa is a leader in transparency in administrative acts and all its resolutions are directly or indirectly linked to the name of all our servers, in one way or another.

Anvisa is always ready to meet demands for information, but it repudiates and vehemently rejects any threat, explicit or veiled that may embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of regulatory activities and the support of our lives and families: our work, which is to protect the health of the citizen.

Antonio Barra Torres, Chief Executive Officer

Meiruze Sousa Freitas, Director

Cristiane Rose Jourdan Gomes, Director

Romison Rodrigues Mota, Director

Alex Machado Campos, Director”