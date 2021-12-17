After cardiac arrest, Maurílio, from the pair with Luiza, remains in serious condition in the ICU

Despite being in serious condition, singer Maurílio showed improvement in the respiratory part and is consuming less oxygen

The singer Mauril (28), of the duo with Luiza, remains hospitalized in serious condition in the ICU.

After suffering cardiac arrest at dawn this Wednesday, 15, the countryman managed to be revived and survive by living three minutes from the hospital.

According to information given by the doctor Wandervam Azevedo to the portal G1, Maurílio left the very serious state for the serious one. “The clinical and respiratory parts have improved. For example, yesterday [15], the electronic respirator provided 80% oxygen and today [16], dropped to 60%, which is a good sign”, explained doctor.

Also according to the website, doctors await test results to find out if the singer will need hemodialysis due to thrombosis.

Singer Maurilio hospitalized

The doctor Wandervam Azevedo also explained in the interview to the G1 that Maurílio had a car accident five years ago, having had several fractures and the onset of thrombosis, which made him use medication to treat it.

“Now I haven’t followed him for about six months and I don’t know what medication I was using. At first, I didn’t use any medication to prevent thrombosis”, he said.

The professional also explained that pulmonary thromboembolism – a serious disease that causes sudden death in 25% of cases – is an obstruction of the pulmonary artery vessels, which generates a clot, which can travel to the heart, lung or brain, making the flow impossible. blood to continue.





