After finishing, Maísa Silva even talks about marriage ”Tomorrow belongs to God”

This Wednesday (15), Morea Silva took everyone by surprise by announcing the breakup of 4 years with the student Nicholas Arashiro. Through her Instagram, she was asked if she was still dating, so the presenter announced that their relationship had ended.

“Hi guys, how are you? Out of respect for everyone who always showed great affection for us, I have to say that Nick and I are no longer dating. He was my first great love and I was his, we lived 4 beautiful years together with lots of learning, laughs, fulfilled dreams and loyalty, but we decided a few days ago that the best thing would be for each one to go their own way.“she explained.

Maisa Silva does not rule out reconciliation

Maisa’s fans were very saddened by the news of the end of her relationship with Nicholas Arashiro. However, the actress herself was keen to console her “cousins” and even gave a glimmer of hope by not ruling out a reconciliation with her ex.

