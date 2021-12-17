After leaving ‘A Fazenda 13’, Bil discovers the death of Marília Mendonça: ‘My boss’ | celebrities



Bil Araújo and Marília Mendonça – Reproduction

Published 12/17/2021 08:51

Rio – Confined for three months in “A Fazenda 13”, Bil Araújo only learned of the death of singer Marília Mendonça after leaving the rural reality show. The model, who used to work for the artist as a security guard, used social networks, in the early hours of this Friday, to lament what happened. Marília died in a plane crash on November 5th.

“I’m sad. My heart aches, my boss,” he wrote while sharing a video posted by Marília when he joined “Big Brother Brasil 21”. On record, the singer commented on the former employee’s name and nickname in a very good mood. “I’m very hurt because I didn’t know his name is Arcrebiano. I called him Bil, as much as I think that nickname is meaningless. It could have been Crébi… more authentic,” joked the countrywoman.

Rico Melquiades wins “The Farm 13”

The reality show “A Fazenda 13” had its final this Thursday night and ex-participant of “On Vacation with the Ex” Rico Melquiades was the big winner of the reality show and won the prize of R$ 1.5 million . With 77.47% of the votes, Rico defeated Bil Araújo, who came in second with 18.83% and took a 0km car home. Solange Gomes was in third place, with just 3.70% of the votes, and Marina Ferrari was in fourth with 2.77% of the votes.

“I’m not buying it, seriously,” celebrated Rico, who ran to hug presenter Adriane Galisteu. “Calada wins. Thank you, my God. Thank you, Brazil.” Adriane Galisteu played with Rico’s catchphrase. “The only thing you didn’t do was shut up,” said the presenter. Rico agreed. “Thankfully, it worked,” completed Galisteu.