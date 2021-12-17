After Manchester United, Premier League postpones 4 more matches from the weekend round; see which ones

In an official statement issued this Thursday (16) to Premier League confirmed the postponement of four more valid matches for round 18 of the competition on account of COVID-19, and that would be played over the weekend. Now are five matches postponed for the next few days, as the confrontation between Manchester United x brighton, which would take place on Saturday (18), had already been postponed.

Saturday was even the most affected day, with the most three games postponed: Southampton x Brentford, Watford x Crystal Palace and West Ham x Norwich City. on Sunday (19), Everton x Leicester City it will also no longer be disputed.

“The Premier League knows fans will be disappointed by the postponement of matches and apologizes for the inconvenience and disruption caused.. All other games that will be played this weekend are scheduled to proceed as planned,” the Premier League said in part of the statement.

In this way, only five matches of the weekend round are kept: Aston Villa x Burnley, United Leeds x arsenal, Wolverhampton x Chelsea, Newcastle x Manchester City and tottenham x Liverpool.

The Premier League even justified the reason for postponing each of the four new games for the next round. See below:

“Brentford have an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. This has resulted in their CT closing, which means they won’t be able to prepare for Saturday’s match.”

“Watford also continues to have an outbreak, resulting in their CT being closed and with an insufficient number of players available to play the match.”

“Norwich City have an insufficient number of players available to play the match due to COVID-19, injuries and other illnesses.”

“Leicester City have a surge of COVID-19 in the squad, which has left the club with an insufficient number of players available to play in the match. The club’s first-team CT was closed this morning (Thursday 16) for help contain the outbreak”.