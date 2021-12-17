After suggesting strafing a federal deputy, Mouse can be investigated

little mouse got into a real controversy. The SBT presenter may be investigated after he attacked federal deputy Natália Bonavides (PT-RN), during her program “Turma do Ratinho”, on Massa FM radio. The Regional Electoral Attorney in Brasília received a representation from the internal group suggesting the opening of an investigation into Ratinho.

On Wednesday (15), Ratinho commented live on the bill presented by the PT to end the gender reference of couples in marriage declarations, and told the deputy to “wash clothes”, “wash dishes” and suggested ” take a machine gun” against her.

Prosecutors Raquel Branquinho and Nathália Mariel Ferreira de Souza, coordinators of the Electoral MP’s Working Group to Prevent and Combat Gender Political Violence, pointed out traces of psychological violence.

According to the resubmission, Ratinho can be framed for the crime provided for in article 326-B of the Electoral Code, as it prohibits “harassing, embarrassing, humiliating, harassing or threatening, by any means, a candidate for elective office or holder of an elective mandate”.

After seeing the controversy, the communicator said he would be exempt from commenting on political matters: “I will avoid commenting because any comment here changes your mind. The press, social media, change what you’re talking about. You’re not talking with that intention, but… Sometimes, you’re talking about something even as a joke and they go there and change it according to their interest. The one on the radical right and the one on the radical left as well. So this is very boring and I’m going to get out of it today”, he declared.

