After the PF operation, allies pressure Ciro to give up his candidacy for president

Since the outbreak of the Federal Police operation investigating suspected fraud in the Castelão stadium works, between 2010 and 2013, and involving former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), a movement has increased among the PDT’s allies against his candidacy for president in 2022. The onslaught was carried out exactly at the moment when Ciro appears stagnant in the polls of voting intention, in a technical tie with former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) or even surpassed by him.

In addition, there is a recent hostile climate between the pre-candidate for the presidency and part of the federal bench in the Chamber. According to a report from Folha de São Paulo, he was absent from the end-of-the-year party of the bench of federal deputies, held in Brasília this Tuesday (14), at the house of deputy Mario Heringer (MG).

A good portion of the caucus supports the PDT to abandon the idea of ​​having a presidential candidate to privilege the distribution of campaign funds for the party to candidates for the Chamber of Deputies.

Behind the scenes, according to leaf, a deadline has already been stipulated for the candidate’s candidacy to reach the double digits: until March 2022, with at least 15%. Otherwise, the acronym may undo agreements to support Ciro, who gathers 5% of voting intentions, according to an IPEC survey released on Tuesday, 13.

Pediatricians heard by leaf they even defend that the party integrates the attempt to form a great federation among left-wing parties, led by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s PT. The information, according to the newspaper, was confirmed by PT members.

In the assessment of the PDT in the Chamber, if it is isolated because of Ciro’s candidacy, the result will be a poor performance in the elections for the National Congress, where the party currently occupies 25 seats. In addition to the electoral interest, lawmakers also consider their chances to be more expressive without Ciro in the dispute. They consider the consequence of a PF operation on a presidential candidacy to be strong.

Ciro’s distance from the bench of parliamentarians comes from the bad climate generated during the vote on the PEC dos Precatório, in early November. He threatened to withdraw his name from the dispute if PDT deputies maintained their majority support for the measure, a priority of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government to make Brazil Aid feasible.

Even with the controversy surrounding the candidacy, members of the PDT and other left-wing parties defend the political bias in the actions of the PF. In their reasoning, the operation aimed at benefiting politically the pre-candidacy of the Pocket Congressman Capitão Wagner (Pros), Ciro’s adversary in Ceará.

