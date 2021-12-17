After winning the trio of Libertadores, Palmeiras passed Grêmio and Boca and rose to 2nd in the ranking of Conmebol; see top-30

Abhishek Pratap 42 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on After winning the trio of Libertadores, Palmeiras passed Grêmio and Boca and rose to 2nd in the ranking of Conmebol; see top-30 0 Views

ranking of Conmebol clubs was released this Friday (17) and will be valid for the Libertadores and the 2022 Copa Sudamericana

Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) released this Friday (17) the ranking club update for the 2022 season, which will be valid for the liberators and the South American Cup.

With the conquest of the three-time continental championship, the palm trees surpassed the Guild and now is the 2nd place general of the list, behind only the river plate, from Argentina.

Also surpassed by Verdão, the Boca Juniors, from Argentina, completes the podium, followed by Flamengo (4th) and Grêmio, which dropped to 5th place.

THE ranking is used to determine who will be seeded in the draw for the group stages of South American competitions.

The score takes into account each club’s history in continental football, as well as their recent performance in international competitions.

Check out the top-30

1. River Plate (ARG)
two. Palm trees (BRA)
3. Boca Juniors (ARG)
4. Flamengo (BRA)
5. Guild (BRA)
6. National (URU)
7. Peñarol (URU)
8. Santos (URU)
9. Athletic National (COL)
10. Independent (ARG)
11. Atlético-MG (BRA)
12. Athletic-PR (BRA)
13. São Paulo (BRA)
14. Olympia (PAR)
15. Cerro Porteño (PAR)
16. Released (PAR)
17. International (BRA)
18. Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU)
19. Racing (ARG)
20. LDU (EQU)
21. Independiente Del Valle (EQU)
22. San Lorenzo (ARG)
23. Cruise (BRA)
24. Lanus (ARG)
25. Junior Barranquilla (COL)
26. Catholic University (CHI)
27. Independent Santa Fe (COL)
28. Emelec (EQU)
29. Corinthians (BRA)
30. Fluminense (BRA)

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Full Access: delay generated ‘strike’, ‘anticipated bug’, president of Botafogo angry and threat from players not to take the field

The seventh episode of “Full access“, which is already available on the Globoplay + Channels …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved