After winning the trio of Libertadores, Palmeiras passed Grêmio and Boca and rose to 2nd in the ranking of Conmebol; see top-30

ranking of Conmebol clubs was released this Friday (17) and will be valid for the Libertadores and the 2022 Copa Sudamericana

Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) released this Friday (17) the ranking club update for the 2022 season, which will be valid for the liberators and the South American Cup.

With the conquest of the three-time continental championship, the palm trees surpassed the Guild and now is the 2nd place general of the list, behind only the river plate, from Argentina.

Also surpassed by Verdão, the Boca Juniors, from Argentina, completes the podium, followed by Flamengo (4th) and Grêmio, which dropped to 5th place.

THE ranking is used to determine who will be seeded in the draw for the group stages of South American competitions.

The score takes into account each club’s history in continental football, as well as their recent performance in international competitions.

Check out the top-30

1. River Plate (ARG)

two. Palm trees (BRA)

3. Boca Juniors (ARG)

4. Flamengo (BRA)

5. Guild (BRA)

6. National (URU)

7. Peñarol (URU)

8. Santos (URU)

9. Athletic National (COL)

10. Independent (ARG)

11. Atlético-MG (BRA)

12. Athletic-PR (BRA)

13. São Paulo (BRA)

14. Olympia (PAR)

15. Cerro Porteño (PAR)

16. Released (PAR)

17. International (BRA)

18. Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU)

19. Racing (ARG)

20. LDU (EQU)

21. Independiente Del Valle (EQU)

22. San Lorenzo (ARG)

23. Cruise (BRA)

24. Lanus (ARG)

25. Junior Barranquilla (COL)

26. Catholic University (CHI)

27. Independent Santa Fe (COL)

28. Emelec (EQU)

29. Corinthians (BRA)

30. Fluminense (BRA)