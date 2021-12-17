Aging can affect mental health; learn coping strategies – 12/17/2021

As we age we go through numerous changes, both physical and mental. Thus, our needs change over time and the problems you face today are not the same as those of your childhood/adolescence.

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), 1 in 4 older adults has a mental health problem. We are living in a totally different phase in which our stress levels have increased dramatically.

Just to give you an idea, according to the Federal Council of Pharmacies, in 2020, around 100 million boxes of prescription drugs were sold (an increase of 17% compared to 2019). According to IQVIA (Quintiles and IMS Health), in Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo, in May 2020, anxiolytics increased 15% and anti-insomnia medications 40%.

While you can’t control all the physical, psychological, and social transitions that occur with age, learning to deal with them in a healthy way is key to your emotional health.

Age-related changes that can affect the mental health of older people

While each person’s experience of aging and mental health is unique, there are some common changes that occur that can affect their psychological and emotional well-being. Here are a few:

1. Problems with physical health

As you age, your body goes through changes and natural processes. However, some changes can cause problems in your daily life activity. Menopause, for example, leads to hormonal fluctuations that can affect both physical and mental symptoms—such as mood swings and hot flashes.

There is also a greater likelihood of developing chronic health conditions, such as hypertension, heart disease or mobility problems, in addition to reduced muscle and strength, leading to sarcopenia. Anyway, all these conditions can greatly affect your mental and physical health contributing to anxiety and depression.

2. If you accept on the condition of being seated

I’ve already given an example here of a 41-year-old patient who retired due to disability. However, he began to lead a completely sedentary life – he reported that he sat all day in a new armchair he had acquired after he retired, watched TV and slept.

He hadn’t realized how much the word “retirement” had weighed on his life and, in fact, he was living in that condition. Yes, we have to understand that we get old. This process is natural. However, if we are 60 years old and healthy, we can do weight training and live an active life, because, as time goes by, it is even more necessary to focus on specific exercises. Also, some people feel lost and less social, and this can affect mood, leading to depression and anxiety.

3. Loneliness or social isolation

Some people feel more lonely and isolated from their friends and family as they get older. This may be in part because the proportion of older people living alone increases with advancing age.

In fact, approximately half of females aged 75 years and older live alone, according to the APA. If you have few people with whom you can really share your feelings and trust, you are likely to feel lonely, which can lead to anxiety and depression. And that intensified in the pandemic.

A study published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2021) analyzed the impact of a 12-month lifestyle intervention in an overweight/obese elderly population and how lockdown or covid-19 blocking affected the program.

Participants were aged between 65 and 87 years, the blockade was responsible for a drastic reduction in the activity of daily living, especially among older participants, in addition to a significant increase in depression in older people.

4. Empty Nest Syndrome

Empty Nest Syndrome is not a clinical diagnosis, but it is particularly painful for those who have created their identity around parenting. This experience of loss can negatively affect mental health and lead to a depressed mood. While we can actively encourage our children to become independent, the experience of letting go can be painful and we may find it difficult to suddenly not have children at home who need your care.

You may miss being a part of your children’s daily lives—as well as their constant companionship. I’ve already seen that I’m going to go through this, because I’m already writing the topic emotionally. According to the Mayo ClinicIn the past, research has suggested that parents dealing with empty nest syndrome experience a profound sense of loss that can make them vulnerable to depression, alcoholism, identity crisis and marital conflict.

However, recent studies show that, when managed well, an empty nest can reduce work and family conflicts and can provide parents with many other benefits, as when the last child leaves home, parents have a new opportunity to reconnect, improve the quality of your marriage and rekindle interests for which you may not have had time before.

Some strategies can help you protect and support your mental health against the transitions and challenges of aging.

Prioritize physical activity. Research shows that 30 minutes of aerobic exercise three to four times a week improves mood and reduces anxiety. What’s more, staying physically fit can also help preserve your cognitive function, reduce the risk of health problems, and maintain your independence.

Eat healthy, nutrient-rich foods. Placing nutrient-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables on your plate is vital to maintaining good mental health at any age, and not getting enough of certain vitamins can negatively affect your mental well-being. According to the Cleveland Clinic, vitamin D deficiency is related to mood swings and depression and, according to Mayo Clinic, insufficient B vitamins and folate may be related to depressed mood.

Sleep quality. Lack of sleep can damage your mood over time —as we always reinforce here in the column— contributing to increased irritability and anxiety. Therefore, try to have a quality of sleep for your physical and mental health.

Seek professional help. Although one-fifth of people over 55 years of age have a mental disorder, less than 3% of older adults seek professional help to treat and monitor their problems, according to the APA. Therefore, if your anxiety or depression interferes with your daily life, it is important to seek treatment as soon as possible, before your problem becomes uncontrollable and to an extent beyond your control. Untreated mental disorders are associated with a higher risk of disability and illness, as well as a lower quality of life.

Stay connected and keep a social life. Maintaining relationships and having social support is critical to improving your mood and reducing anxiety. Try having a moment of the week with family and friends and/or expanding your social network.

Do things you like. For me this is the most difficult point and I will write a text on this topic. When you were younger, you may not have had enough time to pursue the activities and hobbies you love. That’s why growing old represents an incredible opportunity to do the things you’ve always wanted. Taking time to relax and practice self-care is valuable in promoting feelings of happiness, reducing stress, and living a well-balanced life.

References:

Mayo Clinic. Empty nest syndrome. Available at: https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/adult-health/in-depth/empty-nest-syndrome/art-20047165

Mayo Clinic. Depression (major depressive disorder). Available at: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/depression/symptoms-causes/syc-20356007

Mayo Clinic. Vitamin B-12 and depression: Are they related? Available at: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/depression/expert-answers/vitamin-b12-and-depression/faq-20058077

Cleveland Clinic. Vitamin D Deficiency. Available at: https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/15050-vitamin-d—vitamin-d-deficiency

APA. Growing Mental and Behavioral Health Concerns Facing Older Americans. Available at: https://www.apa.org/advocacy/health/older-americans-mental-behavioral-health

APA. Older adults´ health and age-related changes. Available at: https://www.apa.org/pi/aging/resources/guides/myth-reality.pdf

OASH. Good mental health at every age. Available at: https://www.womenshealth.gov/mental-health/good-mental-health/good-mental-health-every-age