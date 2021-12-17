Aging Vaccine Has Promising Test Results

Researchers at Juntendo University in Tokyo, Japan, are working on a new vaccine that could stop the growth of so-called senescent cells in mice. These cells are an extremely important element in the aging process.

The new research, which was published in the journal Nature Aging, a specialized aging studies division of the journal Nature, looked at senescent cells, which the researchers called “zombie cells”. The team’s intent is to identify a way to slow down its buildup.

publicity

These cells are found in tissues that have stopped growing but at the same time refuse to die. They also have a tendency to release some chemicals that cause inflammation in neighboring cells, “infecting” all the cells they come in contact with.

Senescence reduction

This process, which is known as “senescence”, takes place due to a number of factors. However, in general, what causes this process is the passage of time, or, in other words, aging. Thus, the elimination of these cells has already caused delay in diseases associated with aging.

The new study builds on previous research that had already found that the elimination of senescent cells delays diseases that accelerate aging. With this, it was possible to develop a kind of experimental vaccine based on a peptide.

Vaccine had other positive effects

Tests in mice were very promising. Credit: Archive/Shutterstock

During the studies, the vaccine was administered to mice that suffered from a condition of arterial enlargement, something that also happens during aging in humans. According to the researchers, the results of the vaccine were very promising and went beyond preventing arterial hardening.

The application of the vaccine also prolonged the life of mice that suffered from premature aging. According to the leader of the research, Toru Minamino, in the future, something similar to this experimental vaccine could be used in humans against arterial stiffening, diabetes and other “ageing diseases”.

Read more:

Despite being very promising, at best, the results are preliminary, and much progress will still be needed in order to have an “anti-aging vaccine”. However, this may mean that in the future age-related diseases will be more easily treatable.

Via: futurism

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!