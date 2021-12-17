Airbus steals one of Boeing’s big customers in Europe and sells 100 planes to KLM





On December 16, 2021, Air France-KLM’s Board of Directors made the decision to move forward with the group’s goal of improving its economic and environmental performance through the introduction of next-generation aircraft. In doing so, the group has also demonstrated its ability to leverage purchasing synergies.

With a firm order for 100 aircraft of the Airbus A320neo family – with the right to purchase an additional 60 aircraft, the group secures the renewal of the fleets of KLM and Transavia Netherlands, in addition to renewing and expanding the fleet of Transavia France.

The order covers the Airbus A320neo and Airbus A321neo aircraft. The first deliveries are scheduled for the second half of 2023. These aircraft will operate medium-haul routes in Europe, notably from Amsterdam and Paris-Orly, Transavia France’s main base.

Compared to previous generation aircraft, the A320neo offers a unit cost reduction of more than 10%, as well as a 15% reduction in fuel consumption and CO emissions. two . Its noise footprint is also 50% smaller.

Cabin configuration details will be announced later.





Fight Boeing x Airbus

Earlier in the year, KLM had launched a pricing process aimed at replacing its Boeing 737NG fleet with state-of-the-art aircraft. At the time, she approached the two main manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus, to ask for conditions for a possible deal on 80 planes and between 60 and 80 options.

Until a few years ago, Boeing remained a fleet supplier to KLM and this was a fait accompli. However, today, things have changed abruptly. That’s because Airbus had a significant advantage in winning this contract, which represents a major blow to Boeing, as the Dutch company has been a loyal customer for decades.

The sources cited by Reuters indicate that, in addition to the plane’s performance, the good moment of relations with the French arm of the group weighs in the balance for an agreement with the European manufacturer. At the same time, problems with the 787 that delay deliveries are impacting the relationship with Boeing.



