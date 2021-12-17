Airlines require proof of vaccination on boarding | Tourism and Travel

Passengers who landed at São Paulo International Airport and at Tom Jobim International Airport in Rio de Janeiro reported that needed to present the document that attests the immunization in the country of origin.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The mandatory proof of vaccination was determined by the Supreme Minister Luís Roberto Barroso on Saturday (11), has been in effect since Monday (12) and was confirmed by the majority of the STF on Wednesday (15).

However, the control had been carried out randomly upon arrival in the country.

Barroso announced that it would be up to the airlines to demand the vaccination certificate, as is already the case with the requirement of the PCR test and the declaration to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Cheap airfare: experts give tips on how to search

Top 10 Travel Destinations in 2022, According to Lonely Planet

“Minister Luís Roberto Barroso clarifies that the control of proof of vaccination can be carried out, as a rule, by the airlines at the time of boarding, as is already done with the PCR test and the declaration to Anvisa”, states a note from the STF.

The Brazilian Association of Airlines (Abear) said that “its associates are already requesting the vaccination certificate upon departure to Brazil, according to the decision of Minister Luís Barroso (STF), and are awaiting the publication of a new government decree to standardize the rules for entry into the country.”

The federal government has not yet published the ordinance detailing the new rules, nor has it reinstated the ConnectSUS application, which issues the digital vaccination certificate for Brazilians.

Vaccine Passport Requirement

Majority of STF ministers maintain requirement of proof of vaccine to enter Brazil

The requirement for a vaccine passport was proposed by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to the federal government. When commenting on the matter, President Jair Bolsonaro distorted the proposal, saying that Anvisa wanted to “close the airspace”, and called the passport a “leash”.

On December 9, the government published an ordinance in which it required proof of vaccination or compliance with quarantine for anyone who wanted to enter Brazil without being vaccinated. Faced with the cyber attack on the Ministry of Health application that houses the voucher, the government decided to suspend the ordinance.