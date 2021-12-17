Alagoano Rico Melquiades wins ‘A Fazenda 13’ with 77.47% of the votes; Marina is in 4th

Rico Melquiades is the big winner and wins the R$ 1.5 million prize in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The pawn was the most voted and received 77.47% of the votes. Bil Araújo won 2nd place, with 18.83% of the votes and drove a 0 km car. Solange Gomes was in 3rd place with 3.70% of the votes. Marina Ferrari was the least voted and was in 4th place, with 2.77% of the votes.

“I’m not buying it, seriously!”, celebrated the Alagoas. “ Calada wins, Brazil! Thank you, God! Thanks Brazil!”.

When talking to the winner, Adriane Galisteu played with his staff. “The only thing you didn’t do was keep quiet” said the presenter. Rico nodded. “Thankfully, it worked“, completed Galisteus.

“It worked out!rumbled Rico, who then received hugs from his former co-workers.

last field

Dynho Alves and MC Gui were the big winners of the last race of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). As a prize, they were able to choose who they would face in the program’s special fields, both formed on Sunday.

Randomly, each was responsible for defining one of the special gardens. Dynho Alves was the head of the second field and began the dynamic by choosing to face Rico Melquiades. Then, he chose Solange Gomes for competition. In the end, Sthefane Matos was left for the second field.

MC Gui, on the other hand, faced the first special field alongside Marina Ferrari, Arcrebiano and Aline Mineiro, and was eliminated alongside the ex-panicat. With the elimination of Dynho and Sthefane, Rico and Solange went to the final with Arcrebiano and Marina.