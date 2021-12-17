Alec Baldwin’s cell phone to be seized for investigation of director’s death

Actor Alec Baldwin is the target of a search warrant to seize his cell phone in connection with the death of director Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust”, according to court documents released on Thursday (17) by Santa County Faith, in the state of New Mexico, in the United States.

On Thursday, a judge issued a warrant stating that Baldwin, along with his lawyer, were asked to hand over the phone, and the detective was instructed to “purchase a warrant.”

Authorities seek to obtain messages, call logs, photos and videos, as well as any private messages sent on social media platforms in connection with the production of “Rust,” the warrant said.

It also looks to get all deleted videos, photos and messages from the phone that have to do with the movie.

Hutchins was killed after an accidental gunshot fire on Oct. 21 of last year during a rehearsal for a scene at a church in Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

Director Joel Souza was also injured in the accident.

Baldwin told ABC News journalist George Stephanopoulos earlier this month that the scene would show him cocking the gun, and he and Hutchins were going over how she wanted to position his hand before the gun went off.

“And I cock the gun, and I say, ‘Can you see this? Can you see this? Can you see this?’ and she said […] and then I let go of the gun and the gun went off. I dropped the hammer, and the gun went off,” Baldwin recalled.

He said he was pointing the gun to the side of the camera, as Hutchins instructed, in her direction.

“I’m holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which ended up being pointed right below her armpit, so I was told,” Baldwin said.

When asked why he pointed the gun at Hutchins and pulled the trigger when it wasn’t in the script, Baldwin said, “I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger, never.”

