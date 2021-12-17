Alessandro Barcellos is informed about Abel Braga’s interest in removing the midfielder from Internacional

That Inter will undergo a renewal process for 2022. This is nothing new. Some players like Diego Aguirre, who decided not to continue in the team from Rio Grande do Sul will leave and others will arrive. As Colorado will not participate in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores, many players from the Gaucho club have been monitored by teams that will be in the competition.

Besides Palmeiras, who waved a proposal of 65 million by Yuri Alberto and 4 other players, who has also been coveted in the market is defensive midfielder Patrick. Who wants the player is Fluminense. Who asked to hire the athlete was Abel Braga, who enjoyed working with the professional while he directed Inter in 2020. The information is from journalist Jorge Nicola.

Patrick, 29, has a contract with Inter until the middle of 2023, but is dissatisfied at the club, which could facilitate a possible exit. The defensive midfielder, who had a 2022 erased, dreams of returning to play in the Copa Libertadores and is also very fond of coach Abel Ferreira.

However, as one of Colorado’s most important players alongside Yuri Alberto and Edenilson, the People’s Team should not make it any easier to negotiate with the Cariocas. In addition to Inter, São Paulo recently sought out Alessandro Barcellos to find out about the conditions for a possible deal to take the wheel of Beira-Rio.