Anatel wants telecommunications companies to configure each equipment in the customer’s home

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) published, this Thursday (16), a public consultation for 45 days on changes in the Cyber Security Regulation (R-Ciber), approved by Resolution No. 740/2020.
With the changes, all telecommunications service providers, regardless of size, must change the default authentication setting of each equipment provided on a lending basis to its users.
Thus, pay TV boxes, broadband modems and Wi-Fi installed in customers’ homes, which were provided by the operators, they cannot be delivered with standard configuration that comes with the product, but with security codes.
Therefore, operators will have to reconfigure equipment and this means that those that are already installed will also have to be revisited, if the rules are approved as suggested in the consultation.
“Maintaining standard security settings, coming from the manufacturer, becomes a weak link in the security chain for the provision of telecommunications services. This is a very effective practice against attacks of low technical complexity”, said the rapporteur of the matter, councilor Carlos Baigorri.
However, small operators, ISPS with less than 5% share of the telecom market, are exempt from informing Anatel about their infrastructure, as they are not classified as critical infrastructure providers.
