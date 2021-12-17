Anatel wants telecommunications companies to configure each equipment in the customer’s home

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) published, this Thursday (16), a public consultation for 45 days on changes in the Cyber ​​Security Regulation (R-Ciber), approved by Resolution No. 740/2020. With the changes, all telecommunications service providers, regardless of size, must change the default authentication setting of each equipment provided on a lending basis to its users.

Thus, pay TV boxes, broadband modems and Wi-Fi installed in customers’ homes, which were provided by the operators, they cannot be delivered with standard configuration that comes with the product, but with security codes. Therefore, operators will have to reconfigure equipment and this means that those that are already installed will also have to be revisited, if the rules are approved as suggested in the consultation.