‘André Gonçalves is a scenographic father’, says Tereza Seiblitz, mother of the actor’s daughter

Actor André Gonçalves never attended one of the theatrical performances of his 22-year-old daughter Manuela Seiblitz, when she was a student at the prestigious performing arts school O Tablado, in the south of Rio de Janeiro. According to actress Tereza Seiblitz, Manuela’s mother, her daughter always invited her father to check out the productions in which she was part of the cast, but he never showed up.

— My feeling is that André Gonçalves is a scenic father. He’s very kind, funny… I mean, he was kind until the moment I knew I’d have to pay the late pension – Tereza tells GLOBO. “He’s the kind of father who pops in from time to time to give an expensive gift. But he never went to any school meetings. He tells his version, and maybe he believes that story, but what he says isn’t real. Any friend of Manuela knows (that Andrew is an absentee father).

André Gonçalves: ‘I would never accept R$1 from Dani (Winits)’

According to Tereza, the relationship between André and his daughter, which has always taken place at a distance, worsened in 2017, when the young woman turned 18 and took the lead in legal matters regarding child support. At that time, so that an arrest order was not issued against André, Manuela accepted an agreement proposal made by her father: he would pay R$20,000, in addition to a thousand reais a month for a certain period.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



But André did not fulfill the agreement. According to Tereza, he made the payment of just R$ 10 thousand, promising the other half to his daughter in a fortnight, “and then disappeared”, as she says. Afterwards, he continued not to deposit the pension amount. During this period, by the way, Tereza contacted Cynthia Benini, mother of Valentina, 18 years old – another daughter of André -, and who shared the same problem. Today, the actor is the target of two prison orders for non-payment of support — one of them is performed by Cynthia; the other by Manuela.

— Since 2017, when this happened, Manu has been verbally abused by André. And before that, somehow, she was attacked by the absence (of Father) says Tereza. ‘In one of the sessions between him and my daughter with the lawyers, André was so rude that the mediator suspended her.

backfire

The issue is an old one, and has been dragging on in court for over a decade. In 2010, “when André reduced the combined pension out of nowhere”, as Tereza tells GLOBO, she tried to talk to her ex about the matter. In response, he heard the following sentence: “No, let the lawyers talk.” Afterwards, the actress received a fax from a lawyer, representing André, saying that he would like to regularize the actor’s visits for his daughter.

André Gonçalves Photo: Disclosure

The case ended up in court, and the judge ended up ruling, at the time, that André would need to pay off the debts arising from the non-payment of the pension.

“When this thing came out, he was very angry, he called me names for everything. I was entering the scene, in the aisle of the theater where I worked, and he said that I had to talk to him at that time. It was very rude. I hung up the phone and then said: “I really only deal with this now with a lawyer,” says Tereza. ‘That’s when the judge decided something that André himself started. It was bravado, right? What visits did he want to regularize? Andrew did not visit his daughter! The judge saw everything and said: “You will have to pay the pension”.

‘I turned into an ounce’

Below, check out excerpts from the interview conducted by GLOBO with Tereza Seiblitz. She says that she really wants to talk to Cynthia Benini, mother of Valentina, also daughter of André Gonçalves. Valentina and Manuela, by the way, are friends and have supported each other throughout this process.

‘I have to say’

“I don’t like this exhibition. But I think now I have to talk about why André is showing my daughter. I’m just talking about it, because I turned into a jaguar. I’m very upset about this exhibition that André is making of his own daughters. This reveals a lot the type of father. that he is. If it were up to me, he wouldn’t even want to know. But mess with her? André moved in a place he couldn’t do.”

‘Just looking for my daughter to curse’

“André Gonçalves didn’t look for us (since the case came to light this year). He just looks for my daughter to call her names from time to time.”

‘I didn’t want any more money’

“There was a moment when I thought I didn’t want any more money from him. But that’s my daughter’s money. I wanted to take his name off everything, you know? It’s very angry. He was very violent and very rude. Yeah. terrible, it’s horrible, the kind where you don’t want to see the person ever again. But he’s her father, right?”

‘Absolute lie’

“It’s an absolute lie (when he says he’s been wronged and that he’s become his daughters’ Evil Favorite just because of money, as declared to Globo). Manuela has a scholarship at PUC-Rio, because my mother taught for 30 years there. I lived finding ways to manage things with the money I had. And alone! And there is another thing that is usually not told, which is motherhood. People think that women really have to take care of their children and damn it. I am very happy to have done everything for my daughter. But there were a lot of things I didn’t do because I didn’t have someone to share the care of my daughter”.

‘There was no way to make excuses’

“When André said he was going to visit Manu, I didn’t let my daughter know. If he came, that’s fine. Then it was a profit. If he didn’t come, my daughter wouldn’t even know he wanted to come. That was the strategy I used. I adopted it. There was no way I could keep making excuses to justify why he didn’t come.”

‘Never paid for school, nothing’

“André didn’t see any piece that Manu made in O Tablado. He never took her to a pediatrician, a dentist… That’s very basic, isn’t it? I say that, and it seems like it’s nothing. But the daily life of a child is this: school, friends’ parties, pediatrician, presentations, family things… André never had with my daughter what he projects for the media. He never paid for school. No school, no courses, no dentist… Nothing!”.

‘Want to pick up a machete’

“I got a lot of reports from several women talking about similar issues. I don’t see anything he says because I get sick. I want to pick up a machete and go after him. I can’t do that (laughs). But it really makes me nauseous. to see (how he defends himself). I don’t see it, and I didn’t see anything he said. My choice is not to see this.”