André Gonçalves lawyer leaves case of actor, who owes child support to daughters | celebrities

Posted 17/12/2021 09:23 | Updated 12/17/2021 10:15 AM

Rio – The case of actor André Gonçalves, who owes thousands of reais in alimony to his daughters Valentina, 18, and Manuela, 22, has gained another chapter. Lawyer Sylvio Guerra, known as lawyer for the stars, confirmed to the DAY who left the defense of the artist, who has already had two orders for house arrest issued.

“I’m leaving the processes of André Gonçalves, because I was called by him, by telephone, to ask for the numbers of the cases, both Manuela and Valentina, so that a friend of his lawyer could try to reverse the situation in court, or even even try to seek agreements. So, I preferred to pass all the processes to this lawyer who was his friend, so that he would feel free to see the whole situation”, explains Sylvio, who guarantees that the friendship continues between the two.

understand the case

The artist was twice sentenced to house arrest for owing more than R$ 350 thousand to Valentina, 18, daughter he had with journalist Cinthia Benini, and more than R$ 100 thousand to Manuela, 22, daughter he had with Teresa Seiblitz.

So André’s lawyer, Sylvio justified the lack of full payment of pensions because the actor was unemployed. “He has been unemployed since 2016 when he was fired from Rede Globo after more than 20 years of work. He has two daughters and a son and the pensions were deducted from his payroll. Then, in 2016, when he was fired, he he was no longer able to honor the combined pensions through agreements made many years ago”, pondered the lawyer, in a conversation with THE DAY.

On the other hand, the law firm representing journalist Cynthia Benini and her daughter Valentina says that “formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support.” “The alleged unemployment only expresses part of the truth of the facts, since the evidence set proved conclusive in the sense that the Appellant has been carrying out several works through contracts for certain work (…) as well as having an individual company in the field of artistic productions”, completes the document, signed by lawyer Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho.

Recently, Tereza Seiblitz, Manuela’s mother, spoke out against André after a follower criticized her for charging child support to an adult daughter. “My daughter’s father, who turned 22, hasn’t paid child support for 10 years. She dropped the charge. She was verbally abused by him. Furthermore, his lawyer was so rude that the mediator closed the session,” she said.