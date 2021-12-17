André Gonçalves’ lawyer leaves the defense of the child support case

The case involving alimony lawsuits filed by the daughters of actor André Gonçalves gain new developments. The lawyer, Sylvio Guerra, responsible for the defense of the artist, left the case. Known as a lawyer to the stars, he confirmed his departure to EXTRA, but highlighted that both remain friends.

“Really, I’m no longer working on the cases of André Gonçalves, my dear friend and brother,” confirmed Sylvio.

According to Sylvio, he was sought out by André after being sought out by him. At the time, the artist asked him for the number of cases, referring to the cases of the daughters Valentina and Manuela, so that a lawyer friend could try to reverse the case in court.

Sylvio, then, granted the request and preferred to let André’s lawyer friend, from then on, handle the entire process.

A week after being placed under house arrest by the Santa Catarina Courts for not paying child support for his daughter Valentina, as a result of his relationship with journalist and actress Cynthia Benini, André became the target of a new arrest order for the same reason, except that this time having her eldest daughter as the plaintiff. Manuela took over the lawsuit that her mother, actress Tereza Seiblitz, filed against her former court in Rio for R$ 109,000 referring to delayed food. The case is being processed at the 4th Family Court in the capital and is awaiting the judge’s decision.

Actor André Gonçalves was recently denied a loan from a bank in the amount of R$ 450,000. The money would be used to pay child support debts for daughters Valentina, aged 18, and Manuela, aged 23, who are asking the courts in Santa Catarina and Rio, respectively, for their father’s arrest.