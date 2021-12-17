André Mendonça celebrates inauguration in the STF in worship in Brasília

Luana Patriolino; Taísa Medeiros

posted on 12/16/2021 6:57 PM / updated on 12/16/2021 7:00 PM



(credit: Taísa Medeiros)

A line of almost 1km is currently taking place at Asa Sul, in Brasília, to participate in the cult to commemorate the new minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) André Mendonça. The “terribly evangelical” of President Jair Bolsonaro took office this Thursday (16/12) at the Court. Guests have name on the list to enter the venue. Authorities are passing through a separate gate.

The expectation is that Bolsonaro will appear at the event, accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro. The minister of Human Rights, Damares Alves, must also give the air of grace in the church. Guests for the service received a sticker that serves as a ticket and identification at the place. The security scheme does not allow guests to enter with an umbrella, alcohol in general and bottles of water.

The temple has a capacity for up to 4,000 people seated. The service will be held by Bishop Primaz Manoel Ferreira, president of the National Convention of the Assembly of God in Brazil Ministry of Madureira (Conamad).

Possession

With all the pomp and rigor, Mendonça took office this Thursday (16/12) in Brasília. The ceremony lasted about 15 minutes. There was National anthem and oath. The Court set up a structure to receive the magistrate, guests and the press.

During the inauguration, the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, alongside Bolsonaro, who arrived at the place wearing a mask and remained with it, highlighted Mendonça’s technical curriculum and welcomed the new minister, thanking the presence of those present.