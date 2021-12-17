André Mendonça starts at the STF as rapporteur for Bolsonaro’s investigation request for interference with Iphan

BRASÍLIA — One day after being sworn in as the new minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), André Mendonça was drawn as the rapporteur for the request presented by senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to be investigated for the crimes of malfeasance and administrative advocacy to privilege supporters. Mendonça was the second minister appointed by Bolsonaro to the STF.

This Thursday, the senator presented a criminal notice to investigate dismissals at the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan). The lawsuit was forwarded to the new minister through the Court’s drawing system, which is electronic.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro admitted that he had fired employees of the Institute after the federal agency had banned the construction work of a unit of the Havan stores. The company belongs to the pocket-spirited businessman Luciano Hang.

— I learned that a work by a well-known person, Luciano Hang, was building another shop, and a piece of tile appeared in the excavations. Iphan arrived and banned the work. I called the minister of portfolio and [perguntei]: which train is this? Because I’m not smart like my ministers. What is Iphan, with PH? They explained it to me, I took notice, I ripped everyone off from Iphan. I put another guy in there,” Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro mentioned the stoppage of a Havan project in the city of Rio Grande (RS). The work was interrupted in December 2019 after the agency found material of archaeological interest at the construction site.

For Randolfe, Bolsonaro practiced administrative law “by sponsoring an illegitimate interest (unlawful work), taking advantage of his capacity as the Republic’s maximum representative”.

According to the senator, the president may also have committed a crime of malfeasance, “insofar as he committed an act against a legal provision (reprisal of public servants for the simple reason that they were well fulfilling their legal duties) for the satisfaction of personal interest (benefit his friend) “.

“When the President says that he dismissed all the managers of the agency for the simple fact of wanting to benefit a friend of his to the detriment of the public interest and exercising the function constitutionally delegated to the agency – after all, the servers were allegedly changed for the simple fact that they were doing that that the law requires them to do -, he made a clear confession of the practice of the anti-legal act,” said Randolfe.

The collective of Iphan employees stated, in a statement sent to GLOBO, that the members of the group were “dismayed and indignant” with Bolsonaro’s statement, saying that he made “clear his intention to privilege the private interest of his supporter, in detriment of the public interest”.