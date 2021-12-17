André Mendonça takes office as STF minister

Former Attorney General of the Union and former Minister of Justice André Mendonça took office as minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) this Thursday (16). He takes over the chair left by former minister Marco Aurélio Mello, who retired when he turned 75 years old.

Mendonça’s name for a vacancy in the Supreme Court was approved by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) and by the Federal Senate on December 1st.

Mendonça went through the Saturdays after waiting for four months. The STF opened a vacancy in July, with the retirement of former minister Marco Aurélio Mello, but the president of the Commission, Davi Alcolumbre, postponed the nominee’s meeting with the senators.

After the inauguration ceremony, the inaugurated minister said that he hopes to contribute to the Brazilian justice system and to be a “server and a minister who will help consolidate democracy.” The magistrate also recognized the importance of the press and declared his “unrestricted defense” of the free exercise of journalists.

Who is André Mendonça

Lawyer, pastor and former justice minister for a period in the government of Jair Bolsonaro, Mendonça was already suggested as a possible name for the post due to previous allegations, by the president, that the new occupant of the Supreme Court would be a jurist “terribly evangelical”.

Born in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, the 48-year-old lawyer graduated from the Faculty of Law of Bauru, in the interior of São Paulo. He also holds a PhD in Rule of Law and Global Governance and a Masters in Anti-Corruption Strategies and Integrity Policies from the University of Salamanca, Spain.

Mendonça has worked at the Federal Attorney General’s Office (AGU) since 2000. At the institution, he held the positions of general inspector and director of Patrimony and Probity, among others. In 2019, he assumed command of the AGU with the arrival of Bolsonaro to the Presidency, but he has not held only this position since then.

After the departure of former minister Sergio Moro, Mendonça assumed the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in April 2020. However, he returned to the AGU in April 2021, after the ministerial reform of the Bolsonaro government, caused by the crisis with the high-ranking Armed Forces.

Afterwards, with Marco Aurélio Mello’s mandatory retirement approaching for his 75th birthday, Mendonça limited himself to commenting that any nominee for the vacancy would certainly be “a great minister”.

Relationship with Supreme Ministers

Throughout his career, Mendonça worked with Minister Dias Toffoli when he headed the AGU, between March 2007 and October 2009. He was appointed the 1st director of the Department for Combating Corruption and Defense of Public Property in Toffoli’s administration.

In addition, he was co-author, alongside Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the book “Democracy and Justice System”, launched in October 2019 in honor of Toffoli’s 10 years at the Supreme Court.

However, the current AGU has also been recently criticized by minister Gilmar Mendes, who is now his colleague at Corte.

In criticizing Mendonça’s vote to end restrictive measures that included a ban on public religious celebrations, Mendes mocked the AGU and said he appeared to have come “to the rostrum of the Supreme Court from a trip to Mars.”

support from evangelicals

Mendonça is also a Presbyterian pastor at the Esperança Presbyterian Church, located in Brasília. As a result, he was described as “terribly evangelical” by President Jair Bolsonaro a few times, including after the nomination.

Mendonça’s name is also approved by evangelical organizations, such as the National Association of Evangelical Jurists (Anajure), which reiterated its support for the AGU’s name in official letters sent to Bolsonaro.