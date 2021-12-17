Aneel holds power transmission auction this Friday with strong competition expected

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) holds this Friday at 3 pm (GMT), at the headquarters of B3, the auction of power transmission lines, the second in 2021. The expectation is for an investment of 2.9 billion of reais.

The five lots in the notice are in the States of Amapá, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Paraná and São Paulo.

The projects total 902 kilometers of lines, in addition to three power substations with 750 megavolt-amperes (MVA) in transforming capacity. Among the companies that have already declared their intention to participate in the dispute are ISA Cteep, Taesa, Alupar, Engie Brasil and Copel. The auction may also be an opportunity for electric companies that have been seeking to expand their exposure to the transmission segment, such as EDP Brasil and Energisa.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Transmitter Alupar says it sees a significant change in the scenario for the segment, with turmoil in the supply chain – mainly construction companies – and an increase in the cost of raw materials.

“We imagine that the auctions will be ‘bid’ more carefully, more cautiously compared to the ones that were. In our accounts and projections, the auctions of the last three years have a very bad return, even negative”, said José Luiz de Godoy, financial director at Alupar, in a meeting with investors held this Wednesday. The average discounts in transmission auctions have been above 45% since 2018, reaching a maximum of 60.30% in 2019, according to data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

In a report to clients, Credit Suisse assesses that the efficiency level of companies in relation to investment (Capex) estimated by Aneel for projects tends to be limited by construction inflation, commodity prices, logistical barriers and the exchange rate. “Despite the higher interest rates expected for next year, we see some room for savings in investments, even though construction costs have increased. Consequently, we believe that the market would tend to worry about tight returns and aggressive offers from potential competitors”, write analysts at banks Carolina Carneiro and Rafael Nagano.

According to Ativa Investimentos, the auction should also be the target of intense competition on the part of companies, with companies offering considerable discounts compared to the initial allowable annual revenue (RAP) and betting on geographic synergies and capex efficiency in time and values ​​to obtain higher rates real return. For in-house analysts, the following must participate: Taesa (TAEE11); Transmission Paulista (TRPL4) and e Engie (EGIE3).

In the case of transmission companies, the decision to compete for lots in the auction shares attention with other growth opportunities, such as acquisitions in the secondary market and projects to reinforce and improve existing lines, says Franceli Jodas, lead partner of Power & Utilities at KPMG in Brazil.

The reinforcements and improvements refer to authorizations granted by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to improve lines and substations already built, increasing the annual allowable revenue (RAP) of the projects. “Companies are doing the math, if it is better to enter a new project with a lower rate (of return), or (make) investment in the lines themselves, today we have this need for reinvestment. I don’t believe we will see a very strong discount”, evaluates Franceli.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

For Claudio Sales, president of Instituto Acende Brasil, the current scenario points to “a bit of conservatism” in the offers. “But I believe that the attractiveness will prevail”, he said, highlighting the constant improvement of rules by Aneel. Another factor that tends to influence investor appetite on Friday is the prospect of larger auctions starting in 2022. The transmission event scheduled for June next year should be the second largest since 2018. According to the information posted in public consultation, 13 lots will be offered, involving investments of 9.5 billion reais.

(with Reuters)

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to consistently extract profits from the financial market. Sign up for free.

Related