Angel Avenges Mother’s Tragic Death · TV News

Angel (Camila Queiroz) will kill Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) to avenge the death of Carolina (Drica Moraes) in the last chapter of Verdades Secretas. After catching her husband and daughter in bed, the betrayed woman has shot herself. The model will travel with her lover to his beach house. She will blame you for the tragedy with your mother and will freak out. The teenager is going to fire several shots at the businessman in the telenovela at eleven on Globo.

In scenes from the last chapter, which will air this Friday (17) , after hearing that Alex had an affair with his daughter before he even met her and only married her to be close to the teenager, Carolina will have taken her own life.

After his ex-wife’s wake, Rogério (Tarcisio Filho) will go to Hilda’s (Ana Lucia Torre) house and take his daughter to live with him in the interior of São Paulo. Angel will receive a visit from Gui (Gabriel Leone), who will ask her to marry him.

The model will have to give an answer, but Alex will also go after her and ask her father to “create her”. He’ll still have the nerve to say he owes it to Carolina.

The nymphet will leave with her lover to Angra dos Reis and pretend that she wants to be the millionaire’s new wife. Angel will take his grandfather’s revolver and avenge the tragedy of his mother’s death.

She will invite the owner of the like for a boat ride and will freak out, accusing him of being her mother’s murderer. Then the model will kill Alex with several shots and throw his body into the sea.

Angel will destroy the evidence that could incriminate her. The brunette will declare to the police that the millionaire slipped, hit his head and fell into the water without giving him time to save him.

Afterwards, the teenager will appear at the altar already marrying Bill and will depart in a helicopter for her honeymoon.

