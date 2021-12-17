Angel becomes a puppet and sells out to demons · TV News

Friday (17) is a double farewell for Secret Truths: the rerun comes to an end on TV, and the last two chapters of the second season enter Globoplay. The continuation of the 2015 soap was not a good deal for either Camila Queiroz or her character, who turns into a puppet and sells herself throughout the 48 chapters of Secret Truths 2 already available on Globo’s streaming platform.

Regardless of what the outcome is — dying, going to prison or escaping on a jet with a sick son — Angel (Camila Queiroz) has only been screwed since he killed Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), in a scene that airs tonight on TV in the last chapter of the rerun.

In Secret Truths 2, she begins by escaping an accident in which her husband, William (Gabriel Leone), dies. Angel is left in misery to discover that he has blew his family’s entire fortune. Then the beauty goes back to working as a model, but has to prostitute herself to pay the bills.

Her little boy gets sick. This is clearly a resource created by author Walcyr Carrasco for the protagonist to sell herself to the millionaire Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes), who pays a very expensive treatment for the boy, but demands that she undergo sadomasochism sessions in which only she suffers.

The Angel of Secret Truths 2 is no longer innocent or capable of love. She is a suffering woman, calloused, friendless, dreamless, without ambition. She only defends herself from the hardships of life and clings to the lifelines she finds in her path.

Even the protagonist’s son sounds like a script excuse for her to sell herself like a commodity. There are very few scenes of the character exercising, in fact, motherhood.

The girl gets in trouble when using Cristiano’s (Romulo Estrela) obsession with her. The detective is hired by Giovanna (Agatha Moreira), but instead of proving Angel’s crime, he does everything to get her out of prison.

Angel and Giovanna in Secret Truths 2

Angel comes to the end cornered

The investigator says he loves her, but reaches the final stretch blackmailing her with confessions of Alex’s murder and of what he did to cause the accident that killed Guilherme. Cristiano demands that Angel leave Percy and marry him.

The millionaire played by Gabriel Braga Nunes, in turn, wants her chained to his side. He forces her to sign a promissory note on the fortune she spent to pay for the model’s offspring for the doctor, hospital and medicine.

Angel also has a new tormentor in the sequel to the 2015 series, a teenager who is Guilherme’s half-sister, who wants revenge on the model because he thinks she is responsible for everything bad that happened in his life. But that only starts because the character of Camila Queiroz doesn’t give money to her mother, and the girl is expelled from a boarding school.

Finally, owing to Percy, blackmailed by Cristiano and targeted by Lara (Júlia Byrro), the character of Camila Queiroz is in the hands of Giovanna, who gets the recording in which her enemy confesses to having murdered Alex and causing the accident that culminated in the William’s death.

To complicate matters, the heiress of the Ticiano companies reveals herself in love with the enemy and makes her kneel in front of her. The two exchange ardent kisses in chapter 48. The continuation of this revelation and that making out can be seen in the last two episodes of the story that will be available on Globoplay this Friday night.

To top it off, Angel will cease to exist for good, no matter what the character’s outcome is. That’s because her interpreter broke up with Globo without even recording the model’s final scenes. For the girl and for Camila Queiroz, this story had better ended in the helicopter flight in which Angel and Gui follow on their honeymoon in the final scene of the first season of the telenovela – a sequence that the viewer will also be able to review tonight on Globo.

